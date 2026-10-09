Kanika Mann on facing marriage pressure for 10 years: ‘22 gives the feeling you’re ready’

Kanika Mann said the expectations go beyond knowing how to manage a household (Photo: @officialkanikamann/Instagram)

Kanika Mann has opened up about the pressure women face to get married and how, from a young age, they are often taught to mould themselves into an “ideal” daughter-in-law. The Bigg Boss 20 contestant recalled that people around her saw turning 22 as a sign she was ready for marriage.

Speaking to Siddharth Aalambayan, the Naagin actor said, “I am being pressurised for marriage for the last 10 years. 22 gives the feeling that you are ready now. Yes, you look beautiful. Perfect.”

The actor also said these expectations begin much earlier, with girls taught household responsibilities as part of their upbringing. “And it happened to us too. The first thing we were taught as children was housework,” she said.