Kailash Kher’s sharp reply to the ‘sing 2 lines’ request, decoded by experts

Singer Kailash Kher recently had a sharp response when asked to sing “just two lines” during a public event. At the seventh edition of the Six Sigma Leadership Summit in Healthcare, held at Taj Palace on April 25, Kher pushed back against the casual expectation that artists should perform on demand to “set the mood.”

“Yeh bahut galat hai. Yeh request hi mat kijiye,” Kher said, adding, “clown mat banane dijiye kalakar ko. Sadhak ko ek manoranjak mat banaiye.” (This is very wrong. Please don’t even make such requests. Don’t turn artists into clowns. Don’t reduce a devoted artist to mere entertainment)

His remarks struck a chord because the request itself feels familiar. Singers are often expected to perform spontaneously at social gatherings, public events, or even casual interactions, as though talent should always be available on cue.

While some online felt the reaction was too harsh, others argued he was voicing something many artists quietly feel.

Appreciation or entitlement?

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For many people, asking a singer to perform may come from admiration, not disrespect. But intent and impact can be very different.

Manjula Senthil, Program Director, Sangamam, The Shibulal Family Philanthropic Initiatives (SFPI), says singing is often seen as spontaneous enjoyment rather than skilled professional work.

“Singing is a professional skill that requires training, effort, and emotional energy, and asking someone to perform casually without context may overlook that value,” she tells indianexpress.com.

Social media may have only deepened this sense of familiarity. Audiences often feel emotionally close to artists they follow, making it easier to blur personal and professional boundaries. Add the excitement of seeing a beloved singer in person, and a “just two lines” request can feel harmless to the person asking.

But that assumption reveals a larger issue.

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“Creative skills like singing, acting, or writing are often seen as natural talents rather than professions that require years of training, practice, and discipline,” Senthil points out. That may explain why artists are expected to perform on cue in ways other professionals rarely are.

But what about Kher’s lash out? Mental health experts say his emotional reaction is understandable too.

According to Dr Sharadhi C, Consultant – Psychiatry, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, repeated casual demands can feel dismissive because they reduce years of hard work into something that sounds instantly available.

“Such requests can feel disrespectful to singers because they may reduce years of hard work, training, and emotional effort into something that sounds casual or replaceable,” she says.

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A sharper reaction may not always be about that one interaction alone. Built-up frustration, exhaustion, or the pressure to protect one’s creative identity can all play a role.

Kher’s frustration, then, may not just be about one awkward request—but about a larger culture that celebrates artists while sometimes undervaluing their craft.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.