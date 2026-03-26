‘My little ones have some incredible women to look up to’: Joe Jonas on putting kids first after a legal battle with Sophie Turner; expert tips on long-distance co-parenting

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Joe Jonas recently opened up about his current co-parenting arrangement with his former partner, Sophie Turner, highlighting how the two have managed to create a healthy co-parenting equation for their daughters, Willa and Delphine.
“I have a great co-parenting relationship, which is really important to me,” the 35-year-old singer said on the School of Greatness podcast. Describing fatherhood as “the greatest joy and journey,” Jonas also acknowledged the positive role Sophie plays in their children’s lives, adding, “My little ones have some incredible women to look up to, including their mom.”
The couple initially hit a rough patch after Jonas filed for divorce in September 2023, requesting “shared parental responsibility” and a “parenting plan.” Just weeks later, Turner sued Jonas for the “wrongful retention” of their children in New York City, away “from their habitual residence of England.” However, by the following month, they had reached an agreement. “After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the US and the UK. We look forward to being great co-parents,” they said in a joint statement.
Despite early legal disputes, the pair has since prioritised their daughters. In an earlier interview with Jay Shetty, Jonas shared, “Having an incredible mom, Sophie, for those girls is like a dream come true.”
Sonal Khangarot, a licensed rehabilitation counsellor and psychotherapist, tells indianexpress.com, “In my work, I’ve seen that co-parenting after separation isn’t about fixing the past. It’s about consciously choosing a future where your child feels emotionally safe. Legal or emotional tensions often leave behind unprocessed hurt, which shows up in day-to-day interactions. Therapy, individual or joint, can help separate personal grief from parenting responsibilities. I always ask parents to see each other not as exes, but as partners in raising a child.”
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She notes that tools such as parallel parenting, scheduled communication, and neutral third-party mediators can help mitigate friction. But above all, Khangarot asserts, co-parenting requires emotional maturity. Children don’t need a perfect family. They need consistency, calm, and connection. When parents commit to showing up for their child, despite their discomfort, healing begins for everyone.
When parents live in different countries, Khangarot says, consistency and emotional presence become even more important than physical proximity. Children need to feel that they haven’t “lost” a parent to distance. Scheduled calls, video messages, shared rituals like bedtime stories over video, or virtual Sunday breakfasts can offer emotional continuity. “Logistically, both parents must agree on routines, schooling, holidays, and even how conflicts will be managed—because children thrive on predictability. Psychologically, the child must not feel like a courier of emotions or information between parents,” notes the expert.
“It’s deeply important,” says Khangarot, adding that when children see their parents acknowledge each other with respect, it gives them emotional permission to love both without guilt or confusion. Psychologically, it nurtures a secure internal world where relationships don’t have to be all-or-nothing. It models emotional maturity, conflict resolution, and mutual regard, which form the blueprint for their future relationships.