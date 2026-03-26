‘My little ones have some incredible women to look up to’: Joe Jonas on putting kids first after a legal battle with Sophie Turner; expert tips on long-distance co-parenting

Joe Jonas recently opened up about his current co-parenting arrangement with his former partner, Sophie Turner, highlighting how the two have managed to create a healthy co-parenting equation for their daughters, Willa and Delphine.

“I have a great co-parenting relationship, which is really important to me,” the 35-year-old singer said on the School of Greatness podcast. Describing fatherhood as “the greatest joy and journey,” Jonas also acknowledged the positive role Sophie plays in their children’s lives, adding, “My little ones have some incredible women to look up to, including their mom.”

The couple initially hit a rough patch after Jonas filed for divorce in September 2023, requesting “shared parental responsibility” and a “parenting plan.” Just weeks later, Turner sued Jonas for the “wrongful retention” of their children in New York City, away “from their habitual residence of England.” However, by the following month, they had reached an agreement. “After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the US and the UK. We look forward to being great co-parents,” they said in a joint statement.