‘Jis din low point aa jaayega uss din…’: Rajpal Yadav on balancing failure and success

Success and failure are often seen as opposites, but emotionally, they are deeply connected. For many people, success is celebrated publicly, while failure is processed privately, often behind forced smiles, jokes, and quiet silence.

Actor Rajpal Yadav recently touched upon this emotional reality during his appearance on Shubhankar Mishra’s podcast. When asked about the lowest point in his life, he shared, “Jis din low point aa jaayega uss din aapke saamne baith nahi paunga. Moment aapko do tareke se jeena hai, haske jeena hai ya dukhi hoke…ab aapki choice hai…to mai is patri par baithna chahunga, hahahehe wali.”

But is choosing humour over sorrow a way to survive difficult moments, or is it emotional avoidance? According to Arpita Kohli, Psychologist & Counsellor at PSRI Hospital, humour can be a powerful emotional tool, but only when balanced with self-awareness.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

She explains, “Humour can be a healthy coping tool when used in balance,” says Kohli. “It helps reduce stress, creates emotional distance from pain, and can make difficult situations feel more manageable. In psychology, this is often called adaptive coping, where a person reframes distress in a lighter way without denying its existence.”

“Humour works best when it coexists with emotional awareness, acknowledging pain while choosing not to be overwhelmed by it,” she adds.

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Why people hide pain behind smiles

Rajpal Yadav’s statement reflects that the real low point often remains invisible to others. “Many people hide their struggles due to fear of judgment, stigma, or appearing weak,” says Kohli. “Social conditioning often encourages individuals to stay strong and composed, especially in public.”

She notes that smiling, joking, or appearing cheerful often becomes a defence mechanism.

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“Sometimes, people themselves are not ready to confront their pain, so masking it feels easier. It helps them protect vulnerability and maintain a sense of normalcy.”

The danger of forced positivity

If humour is used constantly to deflect or avoid emotions, it can turn into avoidance rather than resilience,” explains Dr Kalra. She points out that healthy optimism allows room for both joy and sadness. “Suppressed distress often shows up as irritability, fatigue, or emotional numbness. A key difference is whether a person can openly acknowledge their struggles. If not, the positivity may be masking deeper issues.”

Kohli also highlights how modern social media culture makes this even more complicated. “Social media often promotes a highlight-reel version of life, which can pressure individuals to appear constantly happy,” she says.

“It discourages honest conversations about mental health. Over time, people may feel isolated because they believe they are the only ones struggling.” She adds that authenticity is becoming more important than perfection. Encouraging open dialogue and emotional honesty is essential if we want to move beyond silent suffering.”

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.