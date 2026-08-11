Janhvi Kapoor on ‘travel anxiety’ and missing her pets: What experts want you to know

Between shoots, events, promotions and brand campaigns, Janhvi Kapoor is always on the go. Despite her busy schedule, the Ulajh actor actively shares bits of her life on social media, sharing glimpses into her current mood and activities.

She once shared a story on Instagram that had her sitting with her pet dogs, while the caption read, “Travel anxiety because I’m missing my boys”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

But what exactly is travel anxiety? Let’s learn from an expert.

Janhvi Kapoor via her Instagram story (Source: @janhvikapoor/Instagram) Janhvi Kapoor via her Instagram story (Source: @janhvikapoor/Instagram)

Indianexpress.com spoke to a find out how you can identify and manage symptoms.