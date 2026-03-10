‘We didn’t understand what it was’: Johnny Lever’s daughter Jamie reveals how a chance encounter in a US church saved her brother

Serious health challenges in childhood can deeply affect not only the child but the entire family. In a recent conversation with journalist Vickey Lalwani on his YouTube channel, actor Johnny Lever’s daughter, Jamie Lever, spoke about a difficult phase her family went through when her brother, Jesse Lever, was diagnosed with a tumour in his neck as a child. At the time, he was around 10 or 12 years old.

Jamie recalled how the family initially struggled to understand what was happening. “He had a tumour when he was in school. At first, we didn’t understand what it was, but then it became uncontrollable. It started making him uncomfortable. He even changed the way he dressed to hide the tumour. As a sister, I felt like I needed to protect him. We were in the same school, and I was always very protective about him,” she said.

As the condition progressed, the family had to prepare for surgery. Jamie described that period as one that changed their lives significantly. “We had to go into surgery, and it was very difficult and complicated. During that phase, our lives changed completely. We were always a God-fearing family, but after this incident, things became very spiritual and real for us.”

Reflecting on the emotional impact of the experience, she added, “It suddenly taught us that money and fame will fade away. What truly matters is family, faith, and being there for each other. During that time, we came together as a family, prayed a lot, and completely surrendered our lives to God.”

Jamie also spoke about how difficult it was to watch her parents cope. “I saw my parents go through a very tough time caring for their son. Jesse was a very pampered child. To see him go through surgery and recovery was heartbreaking. But today, we are very proud of the person he has become. He is extremely strong. If you see him today, you would never guess that he went through something like that.”

According to Jamie, the first surgery in Mumbai did not succeed, which made the situation even more stressful for the family. “We had one surgery in Mumbai, which failed. Then we had another surgery in America, which was a very long one. So he went through two surgeries. It was a two-year process.”

During this time, she said the family relied heavily on prayer and emotional support from others. “When the first surgery failed, we started praying a lot. As a family, we would constantly pray. People would come to our house and pray with us. When my parents took Jesse to America for the second surgery, we stayed in India and prayed 24/7.”

Interestingly, the trip to the United States was not initially planned for medical reasons. “We had gone to the US for a summer holiday. My parents were just trying to fulfil every wish Jesse had because he was unwell.” According to Jamie, an unexpected encounter during that trip changed the course of events. “We were in a church when a priest noticed him and asked what had happened. When we told him about the tumour, he gave us the name of a hospital and said, ‘God is going to heal him.’ It felt like a sign from God, so we immediately followed up. The surgery happened there, and he came out fine.”

How a serious childhood illness affects the emotional well-being of siblings and parents

Sonal Khangarot, counsellor and psychotherapist at The Answer Room, tells indianexpress.com, “A serious childhood illness or major surgery affects not just the child but the entire family system. Unlike adults, children are still developing their emotional regulation systems, which means they may struggle to understand fear, pain, and uncertainty. Siblings often experience a mix of emotions, such as worry, jealousy, guilt, or even feeling overlooked, because much of the family’s attention shifts to the unwell child. Parents, on the other hand, may face intense stress, anxiety, financial pressure, and feelings of helplessness while trying to remain strong for their children.”

Emotional support systems or counselling resources

The stress of hospital visits, uncertainty about outcomes, financial strain, and constant caregiving can leave parents and siblings feeling overwhelmed and emotionally exhausted. In such situations, structured emotional support systems become extremely important.

“Psychological counselling can offer families a safe and non-judgmental space to process their fears, grief, guilt, and helplessness. Therapy helps parents regulate their own emotions so they can remain emotionally available for their child, while also supporting siblings who may feel neglected or confused about the situation. A trained therapist can guide families in developing healthier coping strategies, improving communication, and building resilience during prolonged medical stress,” explains Khangarot.

Support groups, family counselling, and child-friendly therapeutic approaches like art or play therapy can help children express feelings they may not yet have the words for.