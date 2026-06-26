‘It’s a privilege to be turning 30’: Tara Sutaria on taboo around the word ‘ageing’

“You never ask a woman her age” is a common catchphrase, often associated with a stereotype. And quite frequently, it would make people question their existence and the concept of adulthood. But for Tara Sutaria, it’s a “compliment.”
“People think that using the word ageing towards a lady is not a compliment…You don’t have to think … It’s a privilege to be turning 30, and to be told that one is growing up beautifully and ageing well…,” she said on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast BeerBiceps.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Delhi-based psychologist, Dr Nia Jain, told indianexpress.com, “The fear of ageing often starts early. From a young age, women are taught that their worth is tied to how youthful or attractive they appear,” she says. “The beauty industry profits from this insecurity — anti-ageing creams, cosmetic procedures, and social media filters all feed into the belief that growing older is something to resist.”
What Tara articulated, Dr Jain added, is not just a personal opinion, but part of a broader movement towards age positivity. “When celebrities speak openly about embracing their age, it helps dismantle long-standing stigma,” she adds. “It normalises the idea that wrinkles, experience, and maturity are not flaws, but reflections of a life lived fully.”
Indeed, the narrative around women and ageing has begun to shift in recent years. Even other actors such as Tabu, Shefali Shah, and Sushmita Sen have defied ageist expectations, portraying complex, powerful characters on screen — roles once reserved for younger stars.
“Off-screen, conversations around graceful ageing are evolving too, emphasising wellness, mental health, and self-acceptance over external perfection,” said Dr Jain.
Ageing beautifully isn’t about how your skin looks at 30 or 40. It’s all about feeling comfortable in your skin at any age.
“We associate turning 30 with pressure — to have achieved certain milestones,” noted the psychologist. “But when someone like Tara reframes 30 as something empowering, it releases that pressure and makes people realise there’s no ‘right timeline’ to life.”
Social media, while often criticised for fuelling age anxiety, is also becoming a platform for authenticity. Influencers and public figures are increasingly sharing unfiltered photos, including those with greying hair, and candid reflections on self-acceptance.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.