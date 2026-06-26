‘It’s a privilege to be turning 30’: Tara Sutaria on taboo around the word ‘ageing’

“You never ask a woman her age” is a common catchphrase, often associated with a stereotype. And quite frequently, it would make people question their existence and the concept of adulthood. But for Tara Sutaria, it’s a “compliment.”

“People think that using the word ageing towards a lady is not a compliment…You don’t have to think … It’s a privilege to be turning 30, and to be told that one is growing up beautifully and ageing well…,” she said on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast BeerBiceps.

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