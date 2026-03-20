Inside the Ferrari cockpit: 10 essentials Charles Leclerc can’t live without

Ahead of the Formula One season, Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc joined GQ Sports to reveal 10 essentials he absolutely cannot live without. The Monacan racing star broke down his daily essentials: from his Eight Sleep system to his Padel racket, the books he is currently hooked on, and his pet’s favourite toy.

The bracelet has the date of my Monaco win last year. It was a race I had always dreamt of winning. Sometimes, it’s fan bracelets. This one, my girlfriend gifted it to me. When it comes to watches, Leclerc wears them for the time, but he actually uses it “more for the style”.

“It’s a model that we have just released with Richard Mille, the Charles Leclerc model. So this is the first model I’ve done for myself. Richard was actually the first person who believed in me and financed my career, and helped me to get to where I am today,” he shared.

Phone + Leo’s toy

“My dog is my phone background. He is so beautiful. Blonde, beautiful, perfect personality. He is my best friend. I bring him in most of my races, and that’s his toy,” said Leclerc

Keyboard

Talking about how his life is about speed most of the time, music is a way for him to just disconnect from that, slow down, and focus on one thing only. “I started to play piano during COVID, but I’m not going to do a concert right now,” he joked.

Eight sleep machine

“I’m a big, big sleeper. I think I broke my record two weeks ago. I was in Japan, I slept for 12 hours and 15 minutes straight in one night,” Leclerc admitted.

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Padel racket

Talking about how he has recently picked up Padel, Leclerc said the best player in the current grid is “probably Carlos Sainz”, followed by him and the rest behind. “Checo (Sergio Pérez) wouldn’t beat me, but I like confidence, and I like competition.”

Books

“I love reading books, and in general, instead of spending a lot of time on my phone, I just prefer to learn new things and read as much as I can,” said the driver.

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Sunglasses

Pulling out a pair of Prada sunglasses, he said, “I love these, but I never wear them during interviews. I don’t feel it is very polite to do so.”

Headphones

“Music is a very important part of Leclerc’s life. So are his headphones. “‘Where is the Love’ by The Black Eyed Peas is probably the song I listen to the most in my life. It’s linked to particular moments of my childhood, which remind me of those kinds of moments, and I really enjoy the song,” he shared.

Ice cream

“I’ve always loved ice cream. Being an athlete, weight is important in a racing car. You’ve got to be as light as possible, and for that, diet is an important part of that. So I decided to make my own brand of ice cream, ‘Lec’, so I can eat ice cream a lot more often,” admitted the Ferrari driver.