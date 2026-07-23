Imran Khan keeps his doorbell off; psychology behind avoiding unexpected interruptions

In a recent interview with Mashable India, actor Imran Khan revealed a quirky habit: he prefers to keep his doorbell turned off. “I don’t know if you have this feature in your house; in my house, you can switch off the doorbell. I do. I switch it off all the time, and I’m like, I’m not at home. I’m not there only. See, the idea that if you have to come running, whether it’s a door or a telephone, I don’t subscribe to that. Just because you ring the bell and I have to come running, I don’t work for the phone,” he said.

While the statement left many amused, it also points to a common psychological behaviour: the desire to control one’s environment and interactions. Dr Anitha Chandra, Consultant – Psychiatry at Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, explains that some people deliberately “switch off” their doorbells or ignore visitors because it helps them feel in control of their personal space and time.

Why do some people hate doorbells?

“People may want to avoid interruptions when they are busy, stressed, or simply need alone time. Pretending they are ‘not there’ allows them to skip uncomfortable social interactions or unexpected visits without having to say ‘no’ directly,” says Dr Chandra. She adds that this behaviour often reflects introversion, social anxiety, or a strong need for privacy, as well as a method to manage stress or avoid conflict.

The discomfort with sudden interruptions isn’t limited to doorbells. Many people feel uneasy when the phone rings or a visitor knocks unexpectedly because it forces them to stop what they are doing and respond immediately, creating a sense of pressure or lack of control. “Psychologically, this can make someone feel controlled, powerless, or invaded, as if their attention belongs to someone else,” Dr Chandra explains. Highly sensitive or introverted individuals may experience this more strongly, as abrupt demands can be overwhelming and stressful.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mashable India | A Fork Media Group Co. (@mashable.india)

In essence, keeping a doorbell off or ignoring it is less about being rude and more about maintaining boundaries and comfort. As Dr Chandra points out, noticing and respecting these limits is a form of self-care.

For those who relate to Imran Khan’s approach, it’s a reminder that personal space is important, and small habits—like turning off a doorbell or letting calls go to voicemail—can help maintain mental well-being in a busy, interruption-filled world.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.