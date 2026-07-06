Imran Khan on Andrew Tate: Actor says influencers prey on vulnerable boys seeking male role models

Many conversations about modern masculinity have moved beyond traditional ideas of strength and success, especially as social media personalities increasingly shape how young men view themselves and their relationships. During a recent appearance on the Decoding Quirks podcast, actor Imran Khan reflected on why certain online influencers gain such devoted followings and why their messaging resonates with young men searching for direction and identity.

Speaking about the pressures many men face today, Imran argued that modern society often ties happiness to external markers of success. He observed that in late-stage capitalism, men are taught that they will be happy if they get “a promotion, a Rolex or a Mercedes.” However, when those achievements fail to provide lasting fulfilment, many are left feeling disappointed, isolated and vulnerable. According to him, this creates an opportunity for controversial influencers to step in rather than offer meaningful guidance.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Imran specifically referred to influencer Andrew Tate while explaining this phenomenon. “Into this, there come people who are subverting these men. Andrew Tate is possibly one of the most famous of these. But there are men like these who are preying on vulnerable boys seeking male role models. They are seeking direction, and into this come these guys saying, I’ll tell you how. And they sell these men a simplistic male power fantasy. Strong, show women their place, and thus you become a man. And in this vulnerable space, young boys believe these narratives.”

At the same time, the actor spoke about the importance of healthy role models in shaping boys’ attitudes towards women and relationships. Reflecting on his own upbringing, he said, “I give credit to my mother, and the men in my life, my father and stepfather, my uncles Mansoor and Aamir. All of these men were positive male influences in my life. These are men who, for themselves, respected women and taught me the same. Not in a belittling way, in an actual, equitable, human way.” His comments raise broader questions about how young men develop ideas of masculinity, respect and emotional wellbeing, particularly in the age of social media.

Why young men are vulnerable

Counselling psychologist Athul Raj tells indianexpress.com, “Many young men aren’t actively searching for misogyny; they’re searching for direction. They’re trying to make sense of rejection, loneliness, academic and career pressures, changing gender expectations and questions about their own identity. Influencers like Andrew Tate step into that uncertainty with absolute answers. They tell young men that their struggles aren’t rooted in emotional pain or insecurity but in a society that has become unfair to them.”

Psychologically, he adds, “that’s very compelling because certainty feels safer than ambiguity.” Over time, frustration gets redirected into anger, and anger begins to feel like confidence. What starts as a search for belonging or self-worth can slowly become an identity built around resentment rather than growth.

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What healthy masculinity looks like

Healthy masculinity isn’t about asking boys to be less masculine. It’s about helping them develop a broader definition of strength. Raj mentions that confidence, courage and ambition matter, but so do empathy, accountability and the ability to regulate emotions without aggression. Boys don’t learn these values from lectures; they learn them by watching the adults around them. They notice how men respond to conflict, speak about women, handle disappointment and apologise when they’re wrong. “When emotional expression is mocked, many boys learn to hide fear and sadness behind anger. We need to permit them to experience the full range of emotions without making them feel that their masculinity is somehow diminished.”

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Warning signs of harmful influence