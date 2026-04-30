‘If you can overthink the worst, why can’t…’: Experts weigh in on Anupam Kher’s advice

We often overthink worst-case scenarios. But what if we did UNO-reverse and overthink the best possible scenarios? Can we actually do so? Well, Anupam Kher certainly believes so. The Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor, who keeps sharing his words of wisdom on social media, recently posted: “If you can overthink the worst, why can’t you overthink the best?”

Kher’s words got us thinking while stirring the discussion. His advice sounds simple and even comforting. If the mind can spiral into worst-case scenarios, why not just flip it and imagine everything going right? But is it feasible?

Psychiatrists say it’s not that straightforward.