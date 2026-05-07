‘If my mood is really off, I need to be left alone for some time: Why Kriti Sanon prefers solitude over company

If you like being alone whenever upset, you might have more in common with Kriti Sanon than you think. The Cocktail 2 actress once opened up about how she deals with difficult emotions, and her approach is something many quietly relate to.
Speaking on the WTF is with Nikhil Kamath podcast, she said, “If my mood is off, I usually don’t want people around. If my mood is really off, I need to be left alone for some time.”
She added how quickly emotions can spill over depending on the situation: “If I want to talk and you’re there, I may start crying in front of you. And if you scream at me, I will 100% start crying.”
From a psychological perspective, this instinct to seek space isn’t about distancing oneself from others; it’s about managing overwhelming emotions. Dr Abhinit Kumar, Senior Consultant – Psychiatry, ShardaCare–Healthcity, explains, “When people feel upset or emotionally overwhelmed, their mind and body go into a stress response.” In such moments, being around others can feel like added pressure rather than comfort.
“They may prefer to be alone because it helps them process their emotions without external pressure or the need to explain themselves. Personal space allows them to calm down, think clearly, and regain emotional control,” he adds, explaining why stepping away can actually help regulate emotions better.
Sanon’s comment about crying easily when upset also has a scientific basis. “Crying is a natural way for the body to release built-up emotional stress,” the psychiatrist explains. When someone is already in a vulnerable state, even small triggers—like someone talking to them or showing concern—can lead to tears. This reflects heightened emotional sensitivity at that moment, as the brain is already overloaded.
Her reaction to raised voices—“If you scream at me, I will 100% start crying”—is also something many experience. According to Dr Kumar, “If someone is shouted at or confronted harshly while they are upset, it can further activate their stress response.” This can make them feel unsafe or judged, leading to more crying or an emotional breakdown.
“Understanding these patterns is important. Giving space, showing patience, and responding calmly can help individuals feel supported. Emotional needs differ from person to person, and respecting these differences plays a key role in maintaining healthy relationships and mental well-being,” the psychiatrist concludes.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.