‘If my mood is really off, I need to be left alone for some time: Why Kriti Sanon prefers solitude over company

If you like being alone whenever upset, you might have more in common with Kriti Sanon than you think. The Cocktail 2 actress once opened up about how she deals with difficult emotions, and her approach is something many quietly relate to.

Speaking on the WTF is with Nikhil Kamath podcast, she said, “If my mood is off, I usually don’t want people around. If my mood is really off, I need to be left alone for some time.”

She added how quickly emotions can spill over depending on the situation: “If I want to talk and you’re there, I may start crying in front of you. And if you scream at me, I will 100% start crying.”