‘If I didn’t play cricket, I’d have studied it further’: English cricketer Joe Root shares a day in his life

When Joe Root opens the door to his home life, what we find isn’t just one of England’s greatest cricketers; we find a father, a husband, a man who draws, plays paddle, and worries about the same things as every other parent.

After a busy winter, Root is relishing the domestic calm. “To get the last month or so at home… getting into some routines, being with the kids, doing the school drop-offs, picking them up, it’s such a nice feeling,” he once told Vitality UK in a video. “It almost feels like a holiday in itself.”

That grounding begins at breakfast. “Alf, what do you want to be when you’re older?” Root asks his son. The answers come fast: “A ninja, a chef, or an inventor.” When Bella chimes in with “a chef” too, Joe smiles knowingly: “That’s a good sign for mummy and daddy.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Like many modern parents, Joe is grappling with things he never had to face growing up. “We didn’t grow up around social media,” he admits. “It’s a space that’s constantly evolving. Alf’s eight now, and when he gets older, he’ll be exposed to so much more than we were.”

Root speaks with the careful concern of a father who’s thinking long-term: “So it’s about being very aware of it — having good, honest conversations… making sure they feel comfortable to talk to you. There’s no better feeling in the world than being a parent.”

Mental health and the cricketer’s mindset

But with family joys come responsibilities, and anxieties. “There is a big stigma around mental health at the minute,” Root notes. “It’s something we’re very aware of as parents, and as senior players looking out for young guys in the team.”

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This awareness stretches to his own game. “I’ve not been back practicing long,” he confesses. “So it’s just a case of going through some technical things… brushing up… finding some rhythm.”

Once he’s in the nets, something begins to click. “Yeah. A bit rusty — but we’ll get there.”

It’s the memory of being a child that helps Joe reconnect with his purpose. “If I ever feel under pressure, I try and relate back to being 10 or 12 years old, waking up, opening the curtains, and praying it wasn’t raining so I could play cricket.”

That joy still shapes him. “Me and my brother would have mini Test matches, pretending we were playing for England against Australia. Just remembering that raw emotion and enjoyment I got as a kid.”

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Home life & quiet moments

Lunchtime is simple, just him and wife Carrie throwing something together. “Nothing too special,” he grins, “but it’ll fill a hole and fuel us for our paddle game afterwards.”

That partnership off the pitch is everything to Root. “I’m very fortunate to have someone as strong as her,” he says. “She’s a superwoman. When I’m not here, she’s basically a single mum for long stretches. She’s exceptional.”

He goes on: “She’s a fabulous mum, and a brilliant wife. I’ve had some difficulties in my career, and to have your best friend go through it all with you… she’s the star player of our family, to be honest.”

When the tours get long, Root turns inward. “Sometimes I like to draw,” he reveals. “If I didn’t play cricket, I’d have studied it further at school. I do it on my iPad now, it’s a really nice way to switch off.”

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He even sees parallels between drawing and batting: “You’ve got to be a little bit of an artist, how you construct your innings, how you manage different bowlers. There’s creativity in that.”

His love for music shines, too. “I was very fortunate, a friend who supports cricket gave me a signed guitar from Ed Sheeran. It says, ‘Good luck in the Ashes. Beat Australia.’ Sometimes I’ll take it on tour and mess around for hours, learning riffs.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.