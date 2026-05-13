‘I want my husband also to be there’: Pratibha Ranta’s unconventional uake on bachelorette parties; psychiatrist reacts

Pratibha Ranta recently shared a refreshingly unconventional take on bachelorette parties — saying she would actually want her future husband to attend hers too.
Speaking in an interview with Filmy Gyan, the actor revealed that she does not really relate to the idea of completely separate pre-wedding celebrations. “Meri bachelorette party mein, I want my husband also to be there. (I want my husband to also be at my bachelorette party). When she was asked whether that felt “cringe,” Pratibha quickly disagreed.
“Why? Meri bachelorette party mein aisa kuch nahi hoga jisme woh aayega toh kuch dikhat ho jaayegi.” (There won’t be anything happening at my bachelorette party that would make his presence a problem.)
She also jokingly added that having her future husband and his friends around might actually help her single friends, too. “Then maybe my other single girlfriends will also find someone. At least someone should benefit from the bachelorette party.”
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Traditionally, bachelor and bachelorette parties were viewed as separate celebrations with close friends before marriage.
But according to Dr Abhinit Kumar, Senior Consultant – Psychiatry, ShardaCare–Healthcity, modern relationships are becoming increasingly partnership-oriented, where many couples now prefer shared experiences instead of strict social boundaries.
“When someone wants their future husband or wife to also be a part of their bachelor or bachelorette celebration, it may reflect a relationship based on strong friendship, emotional closeness, and companionship.”
The psychiatrist explains that many people today see their partner not only as a romantic companion but also as their closest friend and emotional comfort zone.
Dr Kumar says this perspective may also reflect values like openness, trust, and emotional security within relationships. “Today, many couples focus less on traditional expectations and more on what makes them personally happy and emotionally secure.”
At the same time, he adds that healthy relationships still require a balance between togetherness and individuality.
“Maintaining a balance between togetherness and independent social connections remains important.”
Pratibha Ranta’s comments struck a chord online precisely because they reflect how relationship dynamics are slowly evolving. For many younger couples today, romance is increasingly about companionship, inclusion, and friendship — even during celebrations that were once considered strictly separate.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.