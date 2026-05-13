‘I want my husband also to be there’: Pratibha Ranta’s unconventional uake on bachelorette parties; psychiatrist reacts

Pratibha Ranta recently shared a refreshingly unconventional take on bachelorette parties — saying she would actually want her future husband to attend hers too.

Speaking in an interview with Filmy Gyan, the actor revealed that she does not really relate to the idea of completely separate pre-wedding celebrations. “Meri bachelorette party mein, I want my husband also to be there. (I want my husband to also be at my bachelorette party). When she was asked whether that felt “cringe,” Pratibha quickly disagreed.

“Why? Meri bachelorette party mein aisa kuch nahi hoga jisme woh aayega toh kuch dikhat ho jaayegi.” (There won’t be anything happening at my bachelorette party that would make his presence a problem.)