‘I like who I am’: Mira Kapoor opens up about imposter syndrome and self-doubt

Mira Kapoor is more than a skincare aficionado; she’s taken her love for healthy, glowing skin a step further by starting her own business. As a co-founder of Akind Beauty, the 30-year-old mother of two has steadily carved out an identity separate from Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife.

In a conversation with content creators Sakshi Shivdasani and Naina Bhan on their podcast ‘Moment of Silence’, Kapoor opened up about her experience with tackling imposter syndrome. When Naina asked if she still feels “impostery after walking into a room”, the entrepreneur replied: “At this next phase of my life, I like who I am and the things that I stand for. I’m very well aware of why other people do not like me – that’s very clear to me. So, that makes it a little easier.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

“At work or even in personal relationships, my main thing is to speak and communicate respectfully,” she added.

Understanding imposter syndrome

Aishwarya Raj, a clinical psychologist practising in Delhi-NCR, told indianexpress.com that imposter syndrome is largely a mental health issue where one consistently experiences self-doubt, even in areas where he or she typically excels. It can also feel like restlessness and nervousness, largely associated with negative self-talk. Symptoms of anxiety and depression are common.

Drisha Dey, a consultant psychologist, Kolkata concurred, adding that imposter syndrome makes one believe that whatever they have accomplished has more to do with a stroke of luck rather than a result of their hard work and skill set. “Self-doubt, perfectionism, fear of failure, inability to objectively assess one’s capabilities and an inclination to catastrophise also are common experiences,” she added.

What can you to do overcome it?

Both Dey and Raj shared a some things to keep in mind that can help you win the struggle against feeling like an outcast:

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“Pay close attention to achievements and find at least three attributes of yourself that led to the achievement. Understand that perfection only exists as a theory whose sole utility is to push us to do our own best, not the best that has ever been achieved,” said Dey. According to her, accepting that our ‘best’ will differ from day to day, is the easiest way forward.

“Just like Mira Kapoor, acknowledge that comparing oneself to others doesn’t work because no one starts from the same starting line, and that luck has a role to play in everyone’s achievements. Very few things in life are successful merely because of the effort one puts in. Luck and a valid skillset can coexist,” explained Raj.

And in case you dread the worst scenario, come up with an action plan. This will help you realise that no matter how bad it gets, things can always change, she added.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.