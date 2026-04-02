‘I am insecure about the way I look’: Tiger Shroff on fame, fear, and self-doubt

When Tiger Shroff sat down for a podcast with Lilly Singh, he offered a rare glimpse beneath his action-hero persona. Speaking candidly about his inner world, he said, “I am a very insecure person. I know change is constant, but I am scared of change. I like to hold onto things; I like to hold onto what’s mine. Constantly insecure about the way I look, insecurity, fear of failing, pushes me.”
His words resonate far beyond celebrity culture. According to Dr Pavitra Shankar, this disconnect between achievement and emotional well-being is more common than we think.
“When individuals, like Tiger Shroff, talk about insecurity even when they have achieved success, it proves that success and self-confidence are not directly related,” says Dr Shankar.
She explains that while professional milestones and public recognition may validate external success, they do not necessarily fulfil emotional needs. “Self-confidence is more related to one’s perception, early conditioning, and emotional well-being,” she adds.
This insight challenges a deeply ingrained belief that success automatically breeds confidence. In reality, emotional security is built internally, often independent of external achievements, she adds.
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“The fear of change in high-performing individuals is reflected in the form of perfectionism, over-preparation, and avoidance of new risks even when they are capable,” explains Dr Shankar.
Initially, this fear can push individuals to perform better, striving for perfection and avoiding mistakes. However, over time, the same fear can become restrictive. “When fear becomes more dominant than the need to grow, it becomes a barrier to decision-making,” she notes. “This transformation happens when self-confidence is linked to success. In such cases, the need to protect one’s identity as a ‘successful person’ can prevent growth and exploration.”
“The anxiety and insecurity related to physical appearance, especially when one is a public figure, can gradually influence mental health through increased self-doubt and dependence on how one is perceived by others,” says Dr Shankar.
Even when individuals project confidence, the internal reality can be quite different. “It can result in conditions such as body image disturbances and anxiety disorders,” she explains.
“Although insecurity, in controlled amounts, can be a motivating factor for improvement and a sense of self-awareness, it often results in emotional exhaustion, burnout, and stress if not managed properly,” says Dr Shankar.
The distinction lies in how it is processed. “The main difference lies in whether insecurity is a motivating factor or a source of anxiety,” she adds. “If not managed, it can gradually shift from motivation to something that impacts both mental and physical health.”