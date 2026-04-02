‘I am insecure about the way I look’: Tiger Shroff on fame, fear, and self-doubt

When Tiger Shroff sat down for a podcast with Lilly Singh, he offered a rare glimpse beneath his action-hero persona. Speaking candidly about his inner world, he said, “I am a very insecure person. I know change is constant, but I am scared of change. I like to hold onto things; I like to hold onto what’s mine. Constantly insecure about the way I look, insecurity, fear of failing, pushes me.”

His words resonate far beyond celebrity culture. According to Dr Pavitra Shankar, this disconnect between achievement and emotional well-being is more common than we think.

Why don’t they always align

“When individuals, like Tiger Shroff, talk about insecurity even when they have achieved success, it proves that success and self-confidence are not directly related,” says Dr Shankar.