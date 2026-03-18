How to master filmmaking using Anurag Kashyap’s reading list

Kashyap believes that if a person has read Hitchcock/Truffaut, they have essentiallt understood the principle of filmmaking at large (Image: Express Archive)

Filmmakers often say the real film school is hidden in conversations — in hearing masters unpack how they think, shoot, and solve problems. While many aspiring directors chase structured courses, others build their own education through books that bridge theory and practice. That hands-on philosophy is exactly what Anurag Kashyap recently spoke about while sharing what he considers an essential filmmaking reading list.

During a candid appearance on Unfiltered by Samdish, Kashyap explained that the most valuable film books are those that connect directly to watching cinema — not abstract guides, but working conversations between filmmakers.

At the top of his list is Hitchcock/Truffaut, the legendary dialogue between François Truffaut and Alfred Hitchcock. Rather than treating it as casual reading, Kashyap described a deliberate learning method: read a chapter, watch the film being discussed, then return to the text. This loop, he suggested, turns the book into a guided filmmaking workshop.