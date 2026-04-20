How Boman Irani got creative inspiration as a ‘dukandaar’; psychiatrist decodes the mentality

Before the spotlight, before the scripts, Boman Irani says his real acting school was far simpler—a small wafer shop. Speaking at Spoken Fest Mumbai 2026, the actor recalled how observing customers while working as a shopkeeper became his earliest form of creative training.
“When I used to sit at my wafer shop—when I was a dukandaar— I would sit there and observe my customers. They would come, buy wafers… I’d take the money—4 rupees 40 paise—and return 60 paise.”
But it wasn’t just routine transactions—it was something deeper, almost like a rehearsal space hidden in plain sight.
“And while doing that, I would look at their faces… observe their behaviour… and find inspiration in the human condition. Even the way they offered money—there was something to learn. For me, it became a study of character. In fact, I did all my theatre training sitting right there at that wafer shop. I don’t think it’s weird. I think you should find inspiration everywhere… in all kinds of art and places.”
It might sound unusual, but psychology suggests there’s a powerful method behind this—one that many artists intuitively practise without formal frameworks.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
According to Dr Abhinit Kumar, Senior Consultant, Psychiatry, ShardaCare-Healthcity, this kind of learning is rooted in the social learning theory, introduced by Albert Bandura.
“We learn through observation, internalisation, and ultimately replication of what we observe,” Dr Kumar said.
In simple terms, watching people closely—how they speak, react, hesitate—allows the brain to absorb patterns of real human behaviour and store them for future use. Over time, this builds instinct.
At a neurological level, this is supported by the mirror neuron system.
“The mirror neuron system of the brain silently rehearses all the gestures, grimaces, and hesitations it observes, creating an internal library of genuine behaviour that no textbook can produce. When done with purpose, observation is a kind of profound cognitive training,” Dr Kumar said.
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Spending time watching different kinds of people doesn’t just sharpen observation—it deepens understanding and emotional intelligence.
“Observing different individuals in an orderly manner enhances theory of mind—the psychological ability to appreciate the fact that each individual has an interior world that is completely his or her own,” Dr Kumar said.
This ability, known as theory of mind, is the foundation of empathy—and in turn, compelling art that resonates with audiences.
“Performance enriches, writing clarifies, and creative range extends in direct proportion to the degree to which an artist has been honest in observing real human beings,” Dr Kumar added.
Not entirely—but it can be just as valuable in a different way, especially when it comes to authenticity.
“Technique is taught through formal training. But experience is the truth of things–and audiences, though they may not know it, are always aware of the distinction between a character who has been read in a book and one who has been built up out of human experience,” Dr Kumar said.
“The most complicated theatre of all is human beings, and the most sincere acting of human beings is in everyday life. The man who was standing behind a shop counter was not wasting his years. He was gathering the best money an artist can have: unwritten human reality,” Dr Kumar said. “The store, the street, the waiting room—to the awakened artistic mind, all the common places are masterclasses.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.