How Boman Irani got creative inspiration as a ‘dukandaar’; psychiatrist decodes the mentality

Boman Irani shared that observing the customers visting his shop helped him hone his acting skills (Image: Express Archive)

Before the spotlight, before the scripts, Boman Irani says his real acting school was far simpler—a small wafer shop. Speaking at Spoken Fest Mumbai 2026, the actor recalled how observing customers while working as a shopkeeper became his earliest form of creative training.

“When I used to sit at my wafer shop—when I was a dukandaar— I would sit there and observe my customers. They would come, buy wafers… I’d take the money—4 rupees 40 paise—and return 60 paise.”

But it wasn’t just routine transactions—it was something deeper, almost like a rehearsal space hidden in plain sight.

“And while doing that, I would look at their faces… observe their behaviour… and find inspiration in the human condition. Even the way they offered money—there was something to learn. For me, it became a study of character. In fact, I did all my theatre training sitting right there at that wafer shop. I don’t think it’s weird. I think you should find inspiration everywhere… in all kinds of art and places.”