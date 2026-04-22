‘Heartbreaks are tough’: Hansika Motwanni opens up about ‘dark phase’ of her life, says she did not understand mental health

From Shaka Laka Boom Boom to Koi…Mil Gaya, Hansika Motwanni became a household name early on. The actor remained in the spotlight over the years with her stint in Tamil and Telugu films. She recently opened up about her experience with heartbreak, anxiety, and mental health, revealing how the last two years pushed her into what she described as a “very dark space.”

Hansika married Sohael Khaturiya in December 2022, but the marriage ended in divorce. The couple decided to part ways and legally got divorced in March 2026. In a conversation with Hauterrfly, she spoke about emotional pain after heartbreak, calling it physically overwhelming, too.

“Heartbreaks are tough, very tough. But it depends. Wo Ae Dil Hai Mushkil mein batate hain na! The pain that is felt when we put the pot on our chest. It is true. But now there are many tools that help you to get over what you are going through,” she said.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

The actor shared that she initially did not fully understand mental health despite hearing about it often. She recalled that a close friend encouraged her to seek therapy when she was struggling emotionally.

Reflecting on that phase of her life, Hansika said, “Last two years. I was in a very dark space. And I didn’t understand mental health. Everyone used to listen and read it. But a friend actually picked me up during my dark phase, and she said let’s try therapy. I said I can’t do research work. She said she will take care of everything.”

Further, Hansika shared that therapy gradually helped her gain clarity and emotional awareness. “It’s been two years now. I think it helped me, guided me, how to be a better person, how to tackle situations where I thought I wouldn’t be able to tackle. It’s amazing. It guides me through, gives me awareness, it helped me with anxiety,” she added.

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The actor also revealed that therapy helped her distinguish between anxiety and panic attacks, something she had not previously understood. “I started sweating, and my palms became wet. With therapy, you understand the difference between being anxious and having panic attacks,” said.

Dr Rimpa Das explained that heartbreak becomes a deeper mental health concern when the pain continues to interfere with daily life. She said persistent sadness, sleep disturbances, anxiety, loss of interest in routine activities, and emotional overwhelm can signal that professional support may be needed.

“When the pain starts affecting work, relationships, or basic routine, it is an indication that support may be needed,” she advised.

Importance of therapy

Dr Das further noted that therapy can be especially helpful when a person feels trapped in the same emotional cycle despite trying to cope alone. According to her, therapy is not only meant for moments of crisis but can also help people build emotional resilience, improve self-awareness, and better manage future challenges.

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On recognising anxiety and panic attacks, Dr Das emphasised that psychologists help patients understand how the mind and body respond to stress.

Anxiety vs panic attacks

She explained that anxiety is often ongoing and tied to worry, while panic attacks can appear suddenly with intense physical symptoms such as sweating, breathlessness, and a racing heartbeat. “Through therapy, individuals learn to identify early signs, understand triggers, and use techniques such as grounding, breathing exercises, and cognitive strategies to manage these responses before they escalate,” Dr Das said.

Explaining how long it takes to recover from heartbreak, Dr Das said there is no universal timeline. She noted that healing depends on the individual, the nature of the relationship, emotional support systems, and personal coping styles, adding that healthy processing matters more than the speed of moving on.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.