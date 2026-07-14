Hailey Bieber on pressure of being compared to Justin Bieber’s ex and staying mentally strong

Hailey Bieber once addressed what it feels like to be constantly compared to others, especially her husband Justin Bieber’s ex, Selena Gomez.
In a candid interview with The Wall Street Journal, the model and entrepreneur revealed that these comparisons have often been frustrating, admitting, “It’s always annoying being pitted against other people. I didn’t ask for that. When people want to see you a certain way, and they’ve made up a story about you in their minds, it’s not up to you to change that.”
Even after reaching major professional milestones, such as her beauty brand’s $1 billion acquisition, Hailey said chatter about her personal life hasn’t stopped. She noted that despite her success, people continue to speculate about her marriage and pit her against other celebrities. Notably, Selena also owns a successful makeup and beauty brand, Rare Beauty.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
She added that she doesn’t feel “competitive” with other beauty brands, but it can still be hard to shake off the constant comparisons. “I think there is space for everybody. I don’t feel competitive with people that I’m not inspired by,” she explained.
Hailey also mentioned that both she and Justin are still “trying to find their voice” amidst all the noise.
Jai Arora, counselling psychologist and co-founder of Kirana Counselling, tells indianexpress.com, “Constant comparisons chip away at a person’s self-esteem because they subtly challenge one’s sense of identity and worth. Every comparison can be considered as a threat by our brain, and our nervous system responds accordingly.”
Over time, he says, this can cause emotional exhaustion, self-doubt, and performance anxiety. It’s not just about envy; it’s about feeling unseen or misrepresented.
Often, peace comes from withdrawing energy from trying. “Psychologically, this means moving from explanation to acceptance. When protecting oneself becomes more important than giving clarifications or justifications,” notes Arora.
Apart from staying in the vicinity of your close ones, he notes that the healthiest act can be quiet indifference, choosing to live well instead of proving you’re misunderstood.
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According to Arora, cultivating self-worth today means defining success by personal values rather than algorithms. Practices like gratitude journaling, limiting social media exposure, and creating before consuming help restore agency.
“Doing things that you really love. One simple metric is: ‘Would you still do this if you would not be able to post about it on social media?’” concludes the expert.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.