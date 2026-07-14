Hailey Bieber on pressure of being compared to Justin Bieber’s ex and staying mentally strong

Hailey Bieber revealed that these comparisons have often been frustrating (Source: Instagram/Hailey Rhode Bieber)

Hailey Bieber once addressed what it feels like to be constantly compared to others, especially her husband Justin Bieber’s ex, Selena Gomez.

In a candid interview with The Wall Street Journal, the model and entrepreneur revealed that these comparisons have often been frustrating, admitting, “It’s always annoying being pitted against other people. I didn’t ask for that. When people want to see you a certain way, and they’ve made up a story about you in their minds, it’s not up to you to change that.”

Even after reaching major professional milestones, such as her beauty brand’s $1 billion acquisition, Hailey said chatter about her personal life hasn’t stopped. She noted that despite her success, people continue to speculate about her marriage and pit her against other celebrities. Notably, Selena also owns a successful makeup and beauty brand, Rare Beauty.