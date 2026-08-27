‘They would look at you a certain way’: Genelia D’Souza on brands, status and the pressure to fit in

Genelia D’Souza, who has previously spoken candidly about the pressures and expectations of the film industry, once shared her views and unfiltered opinions on peer pressure and finances in an interview.

“If you are holding a Louis Vuitton, or if you are holding a Gucci, people would make you believe you are cool. But if you are carrying anything else, that is not a high-end brand, people will look at you a certain way and say, ‘Oh, she’s not cool,’ the Sitaare Zameen Par actor told Instant Bollywood.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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Payel Chakraborty, clinical psychologist at Mpower, Aditya Birla Education Trust, told indianexpress.com that when you’re frequently invited to expensive events or see friends posting about their latest purchases, it’s natural to feel left out or even inadequate if you can’t—or simply don’t want to—spend in the same way. Over time, this kind of financial peer pressure, which can also be called FOMO (Fear of missing out), can take a real toll on your mental health. Here’s how it manifests:

Anxiety and Stress: Worrying about how to afford social activities or feeling anxious about missing out can lead to sleepless nights and a constant sense of unease.

Low Self-Esteem: Comparing your spending habits to others can make you question your own worth, especially if you feel like you’re always “falling behind.”

Guilt and Regret: Giving in to peer pressure and overspending often leads to guilt, especially when you notice your savings shrinking or your financial goals slipping further away.

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Real wealth is about security and peace of mind, not keeping up with someone else’s version of “rich.” (Source: Freepik) Real wealth is about security and peace of mind, not keeping up with someone else’s version of “rich.” (Source: Freepik)

Rima Bhandekar, Senior Psychologist at Mpower, Aditya Birla Education Trust, added that the need to “keep up” socially affects mental health in a multitude of ways. The invisible social pressure to match the lifestyle can not only result in chronic financial stress, but it can also lead to anxiety and chronic stress, especially if they don’t have financial means.

“It may also plant seeds of self-doubt and inadequacy when they feel “less than” others due to inability to spend on expensive brands, elaborate weddings, or exotic travel. Buying things to “belong” but not for joy can result in sadness and hopelessness,” said Bhandekar.

How can you navigate such pressure?

1. Know Your Priorities-Take a moment to reflect on what truly matters to you & abide by those values. Ask yourself before spending: “Is this for me, or to impress others?” Focus on personal strengths, less on comparison.

2. Communicate Honestly-It’s perfectly fine to say no. Decline expensive plans politely and in a firm manner. If something is out of your budget, try saying, “I’d love to join, but I’m saving right now. Can we do something more affordable?” Most genuine friends will understand—and some may even feel relieved that you spoke up.

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3. Find Your Support System– Connect with friends or family who respect your choices. Surround yourself with people who respect your values and choices without making you feel small.

4. Take Breaks from social media-What you see online on social media is often highly edited & fabricated. Permit yourself to step back if you notice it’s affecting your mood or self-esteem.

Always remember, real wealth is about security and peace of mind, not keeping up with someone else’s version of “rich.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.