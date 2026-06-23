Genelia D’Souza on choosing motherhood over movies: ‘I can either be this or that’

Genelia D’Souza left the world of films after embracing motherhood. Talking to Sania Mirza on her podcast Serving It Up With Sania, the Raja Shivaji actor shared that she did not want to multitask, as she felt it would not be fair to her producer and her children. “I didn’t think of the repercussions, Sania, when I took the call. I was very clear that I can’t do two things at the same time. I can either be this or that. I admire a lot of women who can go there and do that. Our job is not just a 9-5 job right? It can go on forever. And I know it’s unfair to my producer and it’s unfair to my kids, in that scenario,” D’Souza told Mirza.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Gurleen Baruah, organisational psychologist at That Culture Thing, tells indianexpress.com that after the pandemic, many young people saw how quickly ‘stable’ jobs disappeared. “When security becomes fragile, linking identity or purpose to a job starts to feel risky, and sometimes even naïve,” she shares.

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She adds that there’s also growing awareness that meaning and ambition don’t have to come from employment alone. “We have seen burnout up close, in their parents, older colleagues, or themselves, and they are choosing not to tie their entire self-worth to their work. So, we place career in the ‘stability’ bucket and shift creativity, expression, and ambition to other parts of life where they feel more agency and control.”

Baruah notes that for some, a stable job that pays bills and offers routine is the life they want, and there’s nothing wrong with that. For others, treating work as “just stability” may mean slower career progression or fewer leadership opportunities.

Striking balance

She adds, “The key is awareness. It’s not about chasing titles but about being honest: Does my current approach match the life I want 5–10 years from now? Stability is a valid goal, but it works best when paired with a long-term view.”

Rima Bhandekar, senior psychologist at Mpower Helpline, Aditya Birla Education Trust, believes once you have that clarity, taking meaningful breaks, engaging in activities beyond work, and nurturing personal fulfillment are highly recommended. Making time for self-care, exercise, hobbies, and quality moments with loved ones can significantly contribute to emotional wellbeing and overall life satisfaction.

She suggested mindfully embracing the rhythm of work and rest, leading to sustainable progress without compromising their health. “Sometimes, individuals find it difficult to come out of the rut of excessive focus on work, and may not know where to start. At such times, you can take help from an expert who will help you identify which part of life you need to swing and how to maintain momentum,” she said.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.