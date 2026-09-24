Gaurav Taneja on his wife’s definition of success: ‘She had about 2 million followers’

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, better known online as Flying Beast, shared his thoughts on what success means in the age of social media. In conversation with entrepreneur Azhar Iqubal at IIT Delhi, Taneja cited the example of his wife Ritu Rathee, who is not only a pilot by profession, but also a successful content creator. The couple also have two daughters.

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“My wife was also an influencer. She had about 2 million followers on her Instagram. Last year, she came to me and said, ‘I don’t want this’. She was the number one mom influencer in the country. Now, if you will go check her profile, she puts about one post in six months,” he revealed.