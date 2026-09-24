Gaurav Taneja on his wife’s definition of success: ‘She had about 2 million followers’

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, better known online as Flying Beast, shared his thoughts on what success means in the age of social media. In conversation with entrepreneur Azhar Iqubal at IIT Delhi, Taneja cited the example of his wife Ritu Rathee, who is not only a pilot by profession, but also a successful content creator. The couple also have two daughters.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
“My wife was also an influencer. She had about 2 million followers on her Instagram. Last year, she came to me and said, ‘I don’t want this’. She was the number one mom influencer in the country. Now, if you will go check her profile, she puts about one post in six months,” he revealed.
Taneja candidly shared that at first, his wife’s decision to quit social media at the peak of her career shocked him. He thought she was wasting the profile. But her reply grounded him. She said, “Why do you think having a big bank balance is success? That is your thinking. I want to spend time with my kids; they are growing up, and I want to be involved in their lives. Moreover, I am also a pilot, and I am content with that.”
In this age of social media, it is difficult to define success for oneself without getting swept up in the tide. Indianexpress.com spoke with an expert who explained that defining success on our own terms, instead of following the crowd, can be key to happiness.
Rima Bhandekar, Senior Psychologist at Mpower, Aditya Birla Education Trust, shared that society leads us to label affluence, position, beauty, and other standards as markers of success. “When we fall short of achieving these set standards, it can lead to feelings of worthlessness. Looking at success as a term can vary from person to person, and it is crucial to decide our own description of success which appeals to oneself only,” she explained.
When we do, it leads to a clear focus on what excites us, what motivates us to go further, and what aligns with our values. According to her, doing so inspires us to fulfil our dreams. “This sense of meaningful purpose leads to a more satisfying path in life, which is dotted with your unique talents and passions. It also helps to avoid constant comparison that we or others around us do, which, in moments of vulnerability, can lead to feelings of inadequacy and powerlessness,” she says.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.