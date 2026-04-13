‘Friends aapke budhaape ka khazana hain,’ says Neena Gupta; psychiatrist agrees

There are some things you just can’t say to family, but friends? For veteran actress Neena Gupta, that space is invaluable. Speaking to We Are Yuva, Gupta poured her heart out: “Friends apke budhape ka khazana hai. Mere mental health ko bachane me mere friends ka bahot hath hai.” (Friends are the treasure of your old age. My friends have played a very big role in protecting my mental health.)

Opening up about her own life, she added, “Kyunki aap agar baat nahi karenge ghut ghut ke hi apko problem hota hai. Mreko kisi ne bola tu itna sab kuch sabko bata deti ho, wo kahi aur bata de, to bata dein. Mai khulke hi batati hu. So it’s very, very important to have friends whom you can talk to. Aap apne husband se nahi kar sakte, unse kar sakte hain. Ap apne bachcho se nahi kar sakte hain.” (Because if you don’t talk, you end up suffocating inside, and that creates problems. Someone once told me, ‘You share everything with everyone, what if they tell others?’ Let them. When I share, I do it openly. It’s very, very important to have friends you can talk to. Things you can’t say to your husband, you can say to them. Things you can’t say to your children, you can say to them.)