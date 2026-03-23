From making eye contact to smelling amazing: Things Priyanka Chopra learnt from her parents

Priyanka Chopra candidly shared the basic etiquette she learnt from her parents, Dr Madhu and Late Dr Ashok Chopra. “Making eye contact. And looking at someone when you are talking to them, and not looking around the room or thinking about your next step. I think that was something both my parents always did. My mom said anybody with shifty eyes is someone you can’t trust. If their eyes are constantly shifting, you can’t trust them,” The Don 2 actor told Mythical Kitchen podcast on YouTube.

The 43-year-old continued, “Always smelled amazing. My mom smelled of Dior’s Poison, and my dad of Old Spice. That’s also part of it…just the allure around them.”

While these details may sound like small etiquette lessons, they reveal something much deeper about human psychology and emotional intelligence, said Delnna Rrajesh, psychotherapist and life coach.

“In therapy and coaching conversations, it becomes very clear that people are constantly reading each other at a subconscious level. Long before someone speaks, the mind begins forming impressions based on presence, body language, and subtle cues. Eye contact is one of the strongest signals of trust and safety. When someone maintains steady eye contact while speaking, it communicates confidence, honesty, and emotional availability. On the other hand, constantly shifting eyes or looking distracted can unintentionally signal discomfort, anxiety, or lack of authenticity. This is why parents often teach children to look at someone while speaking – it is not just etiquette, it is emotional grounding,” said Delnna.

Small etiquette lessons reveal something much deeper about human psychology (Photo: Freepik) Small etiquette lessons reveal something much deeper about human psychology (Photo: Freepik)

Presence is another powerful element. “Many people today listen only halfway. While someone is speaking, their mind is already preparing the next response, checking the room, or drifting into their phone. When a person is fully present – truly listening and looking at the other person – it creates a powerful sense of validation. The other person feels seen and heard,” shared Delnna.

The memory Priyanka shared about fragrance also reveals another subtle aspect of human connection – sensory memory.

“Our brain strongly associates smell with emotions and memories. A familiar fragrance can instantly bring back feelings of comfort, safety, or love. Many people remember a parent’s perfume, the smell of a home-cooked meal, or even the scent of a particular place because these experiences become emotionally encoded in the brain,” shared Delnna.

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What Priyanka described about her parents ultimately reflects something many people quietly learn from family: presence, attentiveness, and authenticity. “These are not just social skills. They are emotional skills that shape the way we build trust, connection, and respect in our relationships. And often, the most powerful lessons about human connection are not taught through lectures or advice. They are absorbed quietly by watching how our parents show up in the world,” said Delnna.