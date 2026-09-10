Ever regretted a post after it went viral? Vicky Kaushal knows the feeling

If one were to scroll through Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram account, they’ll find plenty of snippets around his films and shows, and of course, family. Occasionally, however, the Masaan actor treats fans to Reels where he is seen shaking a leg, rocking a new look, or even working out.

During the Baatcheet with Yuvaa podcast, when asked if there is any of his performances that he looks back upon and thinks was cringe, Kaushal had a rather unexpected response, with a social media twist.

“Kabhi kabar mai bahut josh me apni koi reel dal deta hu aur fir mai aise ho jata hu ki yaar isko mai ab nikal bhi nhi sakta. ‘Felt cute might delete later’ ke chakkar me wo reh jati hai aur fir actually I get very very cringed out by those things.” (Sometimes I post a reel online, and then I feel that I can’t even remove it. I get carried away by the “felt cute might delete later trend, and then it stays there (on my profile). Then I get cringed out by those Reels).