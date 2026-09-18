‘You have to change yourself a lot’: Divyanka Tripathi challenges the idea that real love is effortless

When people talk about healthy relationships, the message often revolves around acceptance. But anyone who has been in a long-term relationship knows that love isn’t static. In an interview, Divyanka Tripathi reflected on this often-ignored reality of partnership.

During an interview with Bollywood Bubble, she shared, “Those who say that there is no change in love, all acceptance, you have to change yourself a lot in love.” Her point challenges the romanticised idea that love should feel effortless or that two people should fit together without adjustments.

However, she emphasised an important distinction between changing for love and forcing someone else to change. “And the problem is when you want to change someone else. That should not be a desire.” She added that genuine change cannot be demanded or controlled, saying, “Because if the other person has to change for you, he will change himself. That expectation spoils the relationship.”