Dhurandhar star Danish Pandor shares his take on marriage: ‘Not for two people’

Danish Pandor, who played the character of Lyari gangster Uzair Balcoh in Dhurandhar, has opened up about his idea of marriage in a recent interview. Speaking to Humans of Bombay, the actor said: “It’s a beautiful institution. One should get married. But at the right time nad not hurting anyone’s sentiments. For me, marriage is more like an official stamp for society. Not for two people.”

“When you are emotionally compatible with that person, eventually you will have to take your story forward with the person and not with society. If that person is happy with you, and you are happy with that person, life works quite smoothly,” he added.

While Pandor believes in the institution of marriage, calling it a beautiful thing, but he does not consider it to be a priority. “You should always have that one person standing beside you, to hold on to you and give you a lot of motivation and take you forward,” he added.

Choice of marriage

Gurleen Baruah, an occupational psychologist and executive coach at That Culture Thing, said that setting your timeline for life’s milestones, such as marriage and other significant decisions, is crucial for personal empowerment and mental well-being.

“As adults, we possess the autonomy to make choices that align with our values, feelings, and circumstances. While society may impose norms and suggest ‘ideal’ ages for achieving certain milestones, like settling down or starting a family, it’s important to remember that these are human-made constructs,” she told indianexpress.com.

While there is no set age for reaching life milestones such as marriage or having children, many tend to make these decisions when they are younger, and Baruah believes that is perfectly fine if they are ready and feel fulfilled. “The key point is that these decisions should be based on personal readiness rather than the pressure imposed by others or societal norms,” she said.

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Green flags to note

Shruti Padhye, senior psychologist at Mpower Helpline, Aditya Birla Trust, said that whirlwind romance that feels straight out of a movie, more often than not, is just unprocessed trauma bonding masquerading as deep compatibility. Real love that stands the test of time tends to be quieter, steadier, and more grounded.

Padhye said that the initial infatuation or spark can be captivating, but what truly helps a relationship sustain over time is emotional maturity and emotional compatibility. “It is easier to give in to the chemistry which could come in the form of physical attraction and much more difficult to gauge someone’s emotional capabilities,” she told indianexpress.com.

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Ask yourself the following question: Can this person own up to their actions, offer a sincere apology, and handle conflicts without resorting to blame or avoidance? “If they can’t, that initial allure may quickly fade when faced with the realities of life,” she said, adding that emotional maturity comes with self awareness which helps the individual be in touch with his own emotions which makes it easy to regulate them.

At the end, remember that choosing a life partner isn’t about finding someone perfect. It’s about picking someone with whom your wounds can heal rather than deepen, someone who truly sees you and stands by your side as you both grow.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.