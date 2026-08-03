Daisy Shah recalls giving first Rs 5,000 cheque to her dad; why many do the same

Ask people what they did with their first salary, and you’ll hear remarkably similar stories. Some bought gifts for their parents, others handed over the entire amount at home. While the gestures differ, the emotion behind them is often the same.

Actor Daisy Shah recently recalled her first earning experience, when she received her first Rs 5,000 cheque and immediately gave it to her father.

In an inetrview, the Jai Ho actor shared that when she began working as a dancer, she earned her first major cheque of Rs 5,000 after a New Year’s performance in 2000.

“I looked at the 5,000 cheque, and then I gave it to my dad. He said, tu hi rakh (you keep it) …. I said aap bank me jaake dal dena (deposit it in the bank)” she told Hauterrfly.