Daisy Shah recalls giving first Rs 5,000 cheque to her dad; why many do the same

Ask people what they did with their first salary, and you’ll hear remarkably similar stories. Some bought gifts for their parents, others handed over the entire amount at home. While the gestures differ, the emotion behind them is often the same.
Actor Daisy Shah recently recalled her first earning experience, when she received her first Rs 5,000 cheque and immediately gave it to her father.
In an inetrview, the Jai Ho actor shared that when she began working as a dancer, she earned her first major cheque of Rs 5,000 after a New Year’s performance in 2000.
“I looked at the 5,000 cheque, and then I gave it to my dad. He said, tu hi rakh (you keep it) …. I said aap bank me jaake dal dena (deposit it in the bank)” she told Hauterrfly.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
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This isn’t just Shah’s experience, though. It’s a gesture many people can relate to. But why does the first salary often feel like it belongs to our parents as much as it does to us?
According to Dr Megha Agarwal, Consultant Psychiatrist, Kailash Deepak Hospital, the answer lies in what that first pay cheque represents.
“When someone gets their first salary, it’s usually not just about the money. Psychologically, it represents a huge milestone. It’s the first real moment where you feel, ‘I can finally earn something on my own.’ Naturally, the people who come to mind are often your parents because they’ve been there right from the beginning, supporting you emotionally, financially, and in so many other ways,” she explains.
For many, handing over that first cheque—or even buying their parents something special—is less about the amount and more about expressing gratitude.
“That’s why many people feel this strong urge to hand over that first cheque or buy something for their parents. It’s not because anyone expects them to do it. It’s a symbolic gesture. It’s a way of saying, ‘Whatever I’ve achieved today is because of everything you’ve done for me.’ In psychology, gratitude is one of the strongest emotions that helps strengthen close relationships, and this is a beautiful example of that,” says Dr Agarwal.
The moment also marks an important psychological shift. For years, parents are usually the providers, but earning that first income changes how many people see themselves.
“Until now, you’ve been the one receiving care. With your first salary, you suddenly feel capable of giving something back. That creates a sense of responsibility and makes you feel like you’ve stepped into adulthood.”
Interestingly, the amount itself often matters far less than the milestone it represents. Whether it’s Rs 5,000 or Rs 5 lakh, the “emotional value” is often the same.
“The first salary carries memories of years of hard work, family support, and personal growth. So, giving it to your parents becomes less of a financial decision and more of an emotional milestone that celebrates love, gratitude, and the feeling of finally being able to give back to the people who helped you get there,” Dr Agarwal concludes.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.