Can routines make children feel emotionally safer? Karanvir Bohra’s advice decoded

Parenting advice is everywhere, but every once in a while, something simple actually resonates. Actor Karanvir Bohra, on his Instagram page Parenting with Karanvir Bohra, recently shared a thought many parents may relate to.

“Routine builds security. A predictable rhythm creates emotional safety. Kids relax when they know what’s next. Routine isn’t strict, it’s supportive,” the Shararat actor advised.

It sounds intuitive. But is there a real psychological truth behind it? According to Dr Kunal Kumar, Senior Consultant, Psychiatry, ShardaCare–Healthcity, yes.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.