Can routines make children feel emotionally safer? Karanvir Bohra’s advice decoded

Parenting advice is everywhere, but every once in a while, something simple actually resonates. Actor Karanvir Bohra, on his Instagram page Parenting with Karanvir Bohra, recently shared a thought many parents may relate to.
“Routine builds security. A predictable rhythm creates emotional safety. Kids relax when they know what’s next. Routine isn’t strict, it’s supportive,” the Shararat actor advised.
It sounds intuitive. But is there a real psychological truth behind it? According to Dr Kunal Kumar, Senior Consultant, Psychiatry, ShardaCare–Healthcity, yes.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
“Predictable routines do help children feel emotionally secure. When children know what to expect during the day, it reduces uncertainty and confusion. Simple routines like fixed meal times, study time, and bedtime create a sense of safety and stability,” he says.
Children, especially younger ones, thrive on familiarity. Knowing when dinner happens, when playtime begins, or what bedtime looks like can make their world feel less chaotic and more manageable.
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That sense of predictability does more than just keep the household organised. It can shape emotional wellbeing too.
“Daily routines help children manage their emotions better because structure gives them a feeling of control and comfort. Regular sleep, meals, playtime, and study schedules can lower stress and anxiety in children,” Dr Kumar explains.
He adds that stable routines can also improve sleep, concentration, behaviour, and gradually help children build confidence and healthy habits.
Experts say yes. While structure can be reassuring, overly rigid routines may create pressure instead of comfort. “If there is no flexibility, children may become anxious when plans suddenly change,” the psychiatrist cautions.
He further advises that the goal is to create guidance, not control. “Children benefit most when routines feel supportive and comforting rather than strict or emotionally stressful.”
So Bohra’s advice holds up, but with a slight caution: routines work best when they offer security, not suffocation.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.