Bryan Johnson shares ’15-second call’ method to strengthen friendships, but experts warn it could leave you lonely

Longevity expert Bryan Johnson recently shared his insights on how to form strong friendships. Speaking on a podcast, the 48-year-old entrepreneur revealed the 15-second call method that helped him maintain a connection with one of his “very powerful and rich” friends.

Comparing spending hours with friends to just calling to check on them, Johnson shared the root cause of friendship fallout. “I appreciate this model of friendship so much because before I was stuck in the idea of ‘do you want to hang out?’ where it becomes a big deal, and you spend a lot of hours together. Versus just calling and saying, ‘What’s up, how are you doing?’ You can answer because you know I’m not going to be on the phone for 20 minutes.”

Further, Johnson opened up about a friend who would call him to make a quick statement for months. “I became friends with this person who is very powerful and rich. He would call me and say something like, ‘Brian,’ make a quick statement, I’d respond, and then he’d say, ‘Alright, man, I love you, see you.’ And that was amazing. It was so clean, and it felt really good. We did that for a couple of months and built this amazing friendship,” he added.

Watch here:

Bryan Johnson reveals a 15-second call method that strengthened his relationships with friends “I appreciate this model of friendship so much because before I was stuck in the idea of ‘do you want to hang out?’ where it becomes a big deal and you spend a lot of hours together.… pic.twitter.com/Bmf1peq6Xe — Mikli (@CryptoMikli) March 15, 2026

But does this method really help build deeper bonds?

Experts have differed from Johnson’s ’15-second call’ method, stressing that a deeper emotional connection develops over time through shared experiences and meaningful conversation. “It (the 15-second call method) can help maintain a bond, not build it. Brief check-ins signal care and continuity,” Dr Murali Krishna, Consultant – Psychiatry & Counselling Services, Aster RV Hospital, Bangalore, said.

Dr Murali further highlighted that such methods are usually a response to busier lives and shrinking attention spans. Explaining how it reflects the realities of modern life, he said, “Time scarcity, digital fatigue, and fragmented attention. People are seeking low-effort ways to stay connected. While such methods are adaptive, they also risk promoting surface-level engagement if they replace rather than complement meaningful conversations. The key is balance: convenience should not come at the cost of emotional depth.”

The psychiatrist also stressed that methods like ’15-second call’ cannot help reduce loneliness but can only offer a momentary sense of connection. “Loneliness is about emotional depth, not just contact. Without meaningful exchange, such interactions can feel transactional,” he noted.

Dr Murali highlighted one of the key foundations of friendship: vulnerability. According to him, one needs to be vulnerable with their friends to build trust and emotional intimacy.

“Vulnerability involves sharing feelings, fears, and authentic experiences. It typically requires time and psychological safety. While a quick call may hint at honesty, genuine emotional sharing needs time, trust, and responsiveness,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

Dr Murali also advised ways to maintain adult friendships. “Focus on consistency and quality, regular check-ins, deeper conversations, shared experiences, and active listening. Quick calls can keep the thread alive, but a real connection requires time and intention,” he shared.