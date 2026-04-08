Boman Irani recalls the time Jackie Shroff left him waiting for a gardener’s wife: ‘This is what’s going to define you’

At I.I.M.U.N.’s Championship Conference, actor Boman Irani shared an anecdote about co-actor Jackie Shroff that highlighted how everyday behaviour defines a person more than public image, adding that Shroff is a true gentleman who is “equal with everybody.”
Before starting with the story, the Munna Bhai MBBS actor made it very clear, “If I see somebody speaking gentlemanly-like with people who are above your station, you say, yeah, yeah, yeah, of course, well-mannered kid. But if you’re rude to somebody who’s beneath your station, I have no respect for that person.”
Irani then recalled the time he was shooting a project with Jackie Shroff, and it was Shroff’s first day on set. “He said, bro, I’m coming to your van. And it’s great fun to chat with Jackie Shroff!”
Irani further shared how he was waiting for his co-actor, “peeping through the window”, but saw him stop midway to talk to someone. “And for 25 minutes, he doesn’t come into the van. I said, let me find out who he’s talking to,” Irani added, further continuing: “It was an 80-year-old girl who had a broom in her hand! She was maali‘s (gardener) wife. And he’s talking to her like good old buddies. That’s how people should be.’
“His first day of work, and he’s recalling the times he spent (old anecdotes and memories) with the mali’s wife. This is what’s going to define you. Character is behaviour. Character is not what people say when they introduce you on stage. It’s your behaviour that will define you.”
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According to Arpita Kohli, Psychologist and Counsellor, PSRI Hospital Delhi, such behaviour reflects deeply internalised values. As per the psychologist, Shroff’s behaviour reflects “genuine, intrinsic empathy” rather than socially motivated kindness.
“Taking time for someone with no visible social or professional gain shows that his actions are guided by internal values like respect, humility, and human connection. It suggests both emotional sensitivity and awareness,” she tells indianexpress.com.
As per Kohli, it is also a reflection of stable moral identity, where compassion is not selective but extended equally.
“It also indicates low need for validation and a grounded personality, where dignity is given to all regardless of status.”
Kohli explains that interactions with those who hold no power often reveal a person’s most authentic self. She says, “Behaviour toward people with no power or visibility is often more authentic because it is free from social pressure or the need to impress.”
While interactions with peers or superiors may be influenced by approval-seeking or image management, “when no benefit is expected, actions reflect true values.” Kindness in such situations, as per her, indicates unconditional empathy and an egalitarian mindset.”
“This consistency shows that a person’s character is internally driven, not dependent on status or external rewards, making it a stronger and more reliable indicator of who they truly are,” the psychologist concludes.