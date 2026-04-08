Boman Irani recalls the time Jackie Shroff left him waiting for a gardener’s wife: ‘This is what’s going to define you’

Boman Irani praised Jackie Shroff's humility and said "that's how people should be" (Image: Express Archive Photo)

At I.I.M.U.N.’s Championship Conference, actor Boman Irani shared an anecdote about co-actor Jackie Shroff that highlighted how everyday behaviour defines a person more than public image, adding that Shroff is a true gentleman who is “equal with everybody.”

Before starting with the story, the Munna Bhai MBBS actor made it very clear, “If I see somebody speaking gentlemanly-like with people who are above your station, you say, yeah, yeah, yeah, of course, well-mannered kid. But if you’re rude to somebody who’s beneath your station, I have no respect for that person.”

Irani then recalled the time he was shooting a project with Jackie Shroff, and it was Shroff’s first day on set. “He said, bro, I’m coming to your van. And it’s great fun to chat with Jackie Shroff!”