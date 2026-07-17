Boman Irani recalls Sunil Dutt refusing to eat alone on sets; psychiatrist explains psychology

Long before vanity vans became the norm on film sets, veteran actor Sunil Dutt believed lunchtime was meant to be shared, not spent alone behind closed doors.
Actor Boman Irani once recalled a heartwarming moment from the sets of Munna Bhai MBBS (2003), when Sunil Dutt refused to have lunch alone and instead asked the entire team to gather.
Speaking on The Kapil Sharma Show, Boman remembered that Munna Bhai MBBS was his first commercial film and that he was nervous. Sunil Dutt, who was returning to a film set after 16 years, told him he felt the same way.
When it was time for lunch, however, Dutt did something Boman never forgot. “Cut to it, it was lunch time, everyone headed back to their van. He refused to go and said get everyone here; we will eat together. With a bit of difficulty, we managed to eat together, and it was beautiful. I think any family or unit that eats together, always bonds,” Boman shared.
While the anecdote offers a glimpse into Dutt’s warmth and humility, mental health experts say there is also psychology behind why sharing a meal can bring people closer.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
According to Dr Sharadhi C, Consultant – Psychiatry at Aster CMI Hospital, meals are about much more than satisfying hunger. “Meals are not just about food but also about connection, conversation, and shared experience,” she explains.
Whether it’s a family dinner, lunch with colleagues, or a meal shared on a film set, sitting together creates opportunities for conversations that might not otherwise happen. These moments can help people feel seen, heard and included.
Dr Sharadi further adds that eating alone, especially for someone accustomed to company, can have the opposite effect.
“When someone eats alone, especially if they’re used to company, the silence can make the absence of others more noticeable. This may trigger feelings of isolation or emotional emptiness.”
Shared meals can encourage informal conversations, strengthen trust and foster a sense of belonging—whether at home, in the workplace or on a film set.
While modern workspaces and packed schedules often mean people eat at different times or scroll through their phones during lunch, Sunil Dutt’s simple gesture is a reminder that meaningful relationships are often built away from the spotlight.
As Boman Irani’s memory suggests, sometimes all it takes to bring people together is sitting down and sharing a meal!
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.