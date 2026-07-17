Boman Irani recalls Sunil Dutt refusing to eat alone on sets; psychiatrist explains psychology

Sunil Dutt's lunch eating rule on the sets of Munna Bhai MBBS (Image: Still from the film)

Long before vanity vans became the norm on film sets, veteran actor Sunil Dutt believed lunchtime was meant to be shared, not spent alone behind closed doors.

Actor Boman Irani once recalled a heartwarming moment from the sets of Munna Bhai MBBS (2003), when Sunil Dutt refused to have lunch alone and instead asked the entire team to gather.

Speaking on The Kapil Sharma Show, Boman remembered that Munna Bhai MBBS was his first commercial film and that he was nervous. Sunil Dutt, who was returning to a film set after 16 years, told him he felt the same way.

When it was time for lunch, however, Dutt did something Boman never forgot. “Cut to it, it was lunch time, everyone headed back to their van. He refused to go and said get everyone here; we will eat together. With a bit of difficulty, we managed to eat together, and it was beautiful. I think any family or unit that eats together, always bonds,” Boman shared.