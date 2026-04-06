From B.Tech frontbencher to Bollywood actor: Kriti Sanon recalls her ‘shocking’ career pivot

From her beginnings as an engineering student to becoming one of Bollywood’s most beloved actors, Kriti Sanon has truly carved her own path. She started her journey in modelling and made her acting debut in a Telugu film before entering Bollywood, where she won hearts with her natural charm and confidence. However, success did not come overnight; Kriti Sanon faced her fair share of challenges, rejections, and stiff competition within the industry.

During the Times Now Summit 2026, the Tere Ishq Mein actor spoke at length about her road to success. “I come from a family of professionals. My mother is a professor, and my father is a chartered accountant. It was a bit of a shock at home when I said, ‘I want to be an actor’, and that too, I was doing my second year of B.Tech. I was very studious and a frontbencher, who used to sit at the back only because she was tall.”

She further elaborated on her decision to take up acting professionally, “I think, sometimes, you know, you need to try things, and for me, it happened by chance. Because of the height, some people said, ‘You should try modeling’.” After trying her hand at modelling and landing some TV commercial gigs, she realised what it feels like to be in front of a moving camera.

On breaking traditional norms

Neha Parashar, senior psychologist at Cadabams Hospitals, said that, unlike conventional professions such as medicine, engineering, or law, which offer relatively clear career trajectories, financial security, and societal respect, unconventional careers are perceived as volatile.

“In traditional families, there is often a strong expectation to conform to societal roles and norms, with family honour and reputation of paramount importance. These families may encourage careers that are not only stable but also socially acceptable,” said Parashar.

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Family expectations are seen to discriminate based on gender as well. For women, Prashar said, the pressure is even greater when it comes to undertaking unconventional career paths. Instead of prioritising family life, marriage, and stability, pursuing career aspirations that involve long, late hours of hard work, travel, and public scrutiny is frowned upon.

However, as actors and icons become increasingly vocal about their journeys, there’s a cultural shift underway. One that is encouraging younger generations to prioritise job satisfaction and personal fulfilment over titles and salaries, said Parashar. She also mentioned that there’s growing awareness that meaning and ambition don’t have to come from employment alone.

“The visibility and opportunities available to creators on these platforms have made it easier for individuals to succeed in creative careers without traditional industry gatekeepers,” she said, adding that this has shifted societal attitudes, as families see their children thriving in creative fields that offer personal and financial rewards.

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Actors, musicians, writers, and artists who have achieved global recognition and success serve as role models, showing that creative careers are viable and respected.

Gurleen Baruah, existential analyst and organisational psychologist at That Culture Thing, added that younger generations, particularly millennials and Gen Z, are increasingly placing value on job satisfaction and personal fulfilment over traditional markers of success like job titles or salaries.

“Many are prioritising careers that align with their passions, talents, and personal values, even if those careers fall outside of the conventional norms.” This has shifted societal attitudes, as families see their children thriving in creative fields that offer personal and financial rewards.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.