Bobby Deol recalls childhood memory that inspired him to follow Dharmendra’s footsteps

When Bobby Deol looks back at his childhood, his earliest motivation to become an actor wasn’t shaped by ambition alone; it began with something far more emotional.
In an interview with Esquire, he recalled how time spent on film sets with his father quietly planted the seed for his career. “My first memory, creating a desire and wanting to be an actor, was when I used to spend time with my papa on the sets. And the kind of love he used to get from the people. And all I wanted was to get the same kind of love.”
Watching his father receive affection and admiration left a deep impression on him as a child. “And I realised that the reason why he’s getting that love is that he’s an actor. He works in movies, which I didn’t realise until I used to go on the sets. I was still young.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
At that age, it wasn’t the craft of acting he fully understood—but the emotion attached to it: love, attention, and connection.
According to psychiatrist Dr Abhinit Kumar, Senior Consultant- Psychiatry, ShardaCare-Healthcity, such early experiences are extremely influential in shaping identity and motivation.
He explains that when a child sees a parent being admired for their profession, they often begin to link that profession with emotional security and affection. This is a normal part of development. Children naturally look up to parents and may want to replicate what seems to bring them love and validation.
This, he notes, reflects how “motivation is not always purely individual—it can be shaped by relationships.” In many cases, early exposure creates strong emotional associations that influence long-term interests and career thinking.
“Early exposure plays a powerful role in shaping preferences and ambitions. When children grow up seeing a parent appreciated or successful in a certain field, it creates familiarity and comfort with that environment. These experiences can make a career seem exciting, achievable, and rewarding. The brain forms positive associations with what it repeatedly sees and experiences.”
At the same time, Dr. Kumar adds that while these early influences are powerful, they are not absolute. As children grow, their own personality traits, skills, and life experiences gradually shape their direction—sometimes reinforcing those early dreams, and sometimes moving them entirely elsewhere.
He also highlights that it is common for children to associate professions with emotional outcomes like success, admiration, or love. However, this can sometimes blur the line between passion and approval-seeking.
That’s why, he suggests, it is important for individuals to later reflect on whether their choices come from genuine interest or the desire for validation. True passion, he notes, tends to remain even without external praise.
In Bobby Deol’s case, what began as a child’s emotional connection to his father’s world eventually evolved into a lasting career—showing how early memories can quietly shape lifelong paths, even before we fully understand them.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.