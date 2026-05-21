Bobby Deol recalls childhood memory that inspired him to follow Dharmendra’s footsteps

When Bobby Deol looks back at his childhood, his earliest motivation to become an actor wasn’t shaped by ambition alone; it began with something far more emotional.

In an interview with Esquire, he recalled how time spent on film sets with his father quietly planted the seed for his career. “My first memory, creating a desire and wanting to be an actor, was when I used to spend time with my papa on the sets. And the kind of love he used to get from the people. And all I wanted was to get the same kind of love.”

Watching his father receive affection and admiration left a deep impression on him as a child. “And I realised that the reason why he’s getting that love is that he’s an actor. He works in movies, which I didn’t realise until I used to go on the sets. I was still young.”