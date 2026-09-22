Bhumi Pednekar on love, body image and finding the right partner: ‘He is proud of what I am doing’

Ever since her film Dum Laga ke Haisha was released, Bhumi Pednekar has been vocal about her journey as a bigger-sized girl navigating the Hindi film industry. Losing weight and fitting within conventional beauty standards should have made dating and finding love easier for her, but in a conversation with digital creator Kusha Kapila, the Bollywood actor opened up about her challenges and experiences. She also gave us a candid insight into what she wants in her ideal partner.

When asked to describe a fictional character she would like to go for, Pednekar described her typical man: “My idea of what a good-looking man is has also drastically changed over the course of years. And I think at this point, I truly want somebody who is kind and is good to people around them. He is proud of what I’m doing.

She said it is important for her partner to take pride in her achievements, adding that he should be a traveller, a learner, open to exploring, and, more importantly, secure.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

“I mean definitely marriage, but with the right person because I don’t want to be in an unhappy relationship ever again in my life.” Pednekar further added, “I am not in a rush for anything… whenever it may happen, ten years from now, 20 years from now, or even tomorrow, it should be the right person.”

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As the conversation veered to her dating experiences as a woman who gone through different sizes, the Bhediya actor revealed, “I think some of my most deep and longest relationships were when I was a bigger sized girl. When you are thin, there is an obsession with being thin and you think that you will get the man of your dreams, you will be successful – because there is a lot of self-worth attached to your appearance in a traditional way.”

When she was on the non-traditional end of the spectrum, she shared that she had all the things that she was told that she wouldn’t get. She attributed this to being an extremely confident girl, and some of that confidence came from feeling she had to become the kind of person who could protect herself.

With Kapila insisting on a particular fictional character, Pednekar admitted, “SRK’s character from Kal Ho Na Ho,” pointing out that his character was so giving.

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Shruti Padhye, Senior Psychologist at Mpower, Aditya Birla Education Trust, says that choosing a life partner isn’t about finding someone perfect. It’s about picking someone with whom your wounds can heal rather than deepen, someone who truly sees you and stands by your side as you both grow. “Love isn’t a static goal, but a dynamic journey that requires awareness, vulnerability, and emotional responsibility from both partners,” she tells indianexpress.com.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.