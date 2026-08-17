Atif Aslam on hiding his music dream: ‘I wasn’t sure’ family would accept it

Atif Aslam has opened up about the beginnings of his musical journey, revealing that he deliberately kept his passion for music hidden from his family after giving up his first dream of becoming a cricketer.

In a podcast with creator Dr Sheen Gurrib, the Pakistani singer recalled how a video featuring him and his collaborators unexpectedly gained attention, and his family eventually found out about his dream of pursuing music.

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Atif revealed that he practised and wrote songs in a part of his house where his parents wouldn’t know he was playing the guitar. “There’s nothing else. And in a place in my house where my father, my parents wouldn’t know that I’m playing,” he said.