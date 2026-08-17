Atif Aslam on hiding his music dream: ‘I wasn’t sure’ family would accept it

Atif Aslam has opened up about the beginnings of his musical journey, revealing that he deliberately kept his passion for music hidden from his family after giving up his first dream of becoming a cricketer.
In a podcast with creator Dr Sheen Gurrib, the Pakistani singer recalled how a video featuring him and his collaborators unexpectedly gained attention, and his family eventually found out about his dream of pursuing music.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Atif revealed that he practised and wrote songs in a part of his house where his parents wouldn’t know he was playing the guitar. “There’s nothing else. And in a place in my house where my father, my parents wouldn’t know that I’m playing,” he said.
His family was initially unaware of his musical pursuits. However, it was their neighbours who first informed his parents about his singing. “Our neighbours actually told them, you know, your son sings very well. I was like, No, not me,” he laughed.
The Tu Jaane Na singer shared that his father initially didn’t believe their neighbours, telling them his son was focused on his studies. Eventually, however, his family discovered that he was pursuing music and were not particularly happy about it. He said they later came around and supported his decision.
When asked whether his secrecy stemmed from a lack of confidence in his singing, Atif clarified that it was not about doubting his ability. Rather, he was unsure whether his family would accept music as a career after he had already given up his first passion, cricket.
“No. I gave up on my first passion, which was cricket. So I wanted to become a cricketer. So I was not very sure whether my second dream would be appreciated or not,” he said. “Which is why I kept it very close to myself and silenced completely and having my own zone and making songs, writing songs and then recording.”
Dr Rimpa Sarkar, PhD, of Sentier Wellness, Mumbai, shared her insights on how parental resistance to creative careers can often stem from both practical concerns and social conditioning. “Parents may worry about financial stability, career uncertainty, or whether their child will have enough opportunities to succeed, particularly when creative professions are perceived as less predictable,” she said.
She added that social expectations can also influence parents’ reactions, with unconventional careers sometimes being viewed as impractical or vulnerable to social judgement.
Further, she suggested that children can navigate such disagreements by understanding the concerns behind their parents’ opposition while still retaining ownership of their aspirations. “Respecting their parents does not necessarily mean surrendering their own aspirations,” she said.
She also stressed the importance of parents separating their concerns about a career choice from their child’s abilities. “I am worried about the financial uncertainty of this career” communicates concern, she explained, whereas telling a child, “You cannot make anything of this,” can undermine their confidence.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.