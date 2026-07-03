‘Around my girlfriends…’: Sanya Malhotra on why female friendships matter

Sanya Malhotra, who gave a powerful performance in Mrs, once spoke about the importance of female friendships in her life and how “warm and taken care of” they make her feel.
“I always go and spend time with my girlfriend, as they are always ready to sit and discuss. We think that’s a woman’s natural quality to listen, that is very special for me, and I think it keeps me grounded,” she said.
“It makes me feel, I don’t know, I just love spending time with my girlfriends; it’s the best time of the day. Even last night, I was out with them for dinner. I was really tired because I had been promoting constantly. I have been blabbering into it and out constantly, even if I get physically exhausted, but even if I’m not talking, and I’m just around my girlfriends, I just feel recharged,” she told Pinkvilla.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Reflecting on the actor’s statement, Muskan Marwah, a psychologist at Mpower, Aditya Birla Trust, said that female friendships are essential to a woman’s emotional well-being and overall quality of life. A close-knit circle of female friends provides a unique form of support built on shared experiences, mutual understanding, and emotional validation. Women often face similar societal pressures, workplace challenges, and personal struggles, making these friendships a powerful source of strength and resilience.
“Research shows that female friendships help regulate stress by stimulating the release of oxytocin, the ‘bonding hormone.’ This natural response “fosters trust, reduces anxiety, and enhances emotional stability. Strong social connections have also been linked to lower depression rates and increased longevity,” explained Marwah.
View this post on Instagram
According to the expert, these friendships offer safe spaces for discussing topics like career goals, relationships, and mental health—conversations that might otherwise feel isolating. They allow women to share personal thoughts, provide advice, and offer comfort, significantly improving mental health. The intuitive bond between women often leads to an understanding of each other’s needs without the need for words. This deep emotional reciprocity strengthens self-worth, boosts confidence, and acts as a grounding force through life’s ups and downs.
In a world that often pits women against each other, uplifting female friendships remind us of the power of solidarity. They nurture joy, laughter, and resilience—essential elements for living a fulfilling life.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.