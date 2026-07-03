‘Around my girlfriends…’: Sanya Malhotra on why female friendships matter

Sanya Malhotra, who gave a powerful performance in Mrs, once spoke about the importance of female friendships in her life and how “warm and taken care of” they make her feel.

“I always go and spend time with my girlfriend, as they are always ready to sit and discuss. We think that’s a woman’s natural quality to listen, that is very special for me, and I think it keeps me grounded,” she said.

“It makes me feel, I don’t know, I just love spending time with my girlfriends; it’s the best time of the day. Even last night, I was out with them for dinner. I was really tired because I had been promoting constantly. I have been blabbering into it and out constantly, even if I get physically exhausted, but even if I’m not talking, and I’m just around my girlfriends, I just feel recharged,” she told Pinkvilla.