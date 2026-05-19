Arjun Rampal believes Goa is the best classroom for his kids: ‘Clean air, running around, swimming’

Arjun Rampal is raising his kids away from the din and noise of the city, in the lap of nature. Talking to Ranveer Allahabadia on his podcast The Ranveer Show, the Dhurandhar actor opened up about why he is bringing up his kids in Goa: “Clean air, running around, swimming, climbing trees — the way I grew up. Running, cycling already. They can climb walls, they are trekking with me,” he shared with the host.

Reacting to the actor’s statement, Alishiba Charles Arsud, a clinical psychologist at Mpower, Aditya Birla Education Trust, says that spending time in nature, exploring open spaces, and engaging in unstructured activities can significantly reduce stress and improve mood. It provides a break from academic pressure, structured schedules, and performance expectations. It allows children to relax, play freely, and experience joy.