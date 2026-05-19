Arjun Rampal believes Goa is the best classroom for his kids: ‘Clean air, running around, swimming’

Arjun Rampal is raising his kids away from the din and noise of the city, in the lap of nature. Talking to Ranveer Allahabadia on his podcast The Ranveer Show, the Dhurandhar actor opened up about why he is bringing up his kids in Goa: “Clean air, running around, swimming, climbing trees — the way I grew up. Running, cycling already. They can climb walls, they are trekking with me,” he shared with the host.
Reacting to the actor’s statement, Alishiba Charles Arsud, a clinical psychologist at Mpower, Aditya Birla Education Trust, says that spending time in nature, exploring open spaces, and engaging in unstructured activities can significantly reduce stress and improve mood. It provides a break from academic pressure, structured schedules, and performance expectations. It allows children to relax, play freely, and experience joy.
In today’s fast-paced world, families often struggle to spend quality time together. Being around nature naturally creates opportunities for shared experiences — whether it’s exploring a new place, trying new food, or navigating challenges together. These moments strengthen emotional connections between parents and children. “Being away from daily distractions like work, school, and screens allows families to be more present with each other, fostering a deeper sense of security and attachment in children,” she told indianepxress.com.
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These experiences also create lasting memories, which contribute to a child’s sense of happiness and emotional well-being. Additionally, being in nature offers children a sense of freedom and autonomy, allowing them to make small choices, explore interests, and express themselves more openly, which can boost self-esteem and emotional confidence.
“Time spent together in a relaxed setting also creates a safe space for children to share their thoughts and feelings, strengthening emotional expression and communication within the family. Over time, these positive experiences contribute to better emotional regulation and overall psychological resilience,” explained the psychologist.
According to Arsud, new environments stimulate a child’s brain in ways that classrooms alone cannot. Visiting historical sites, nature reserves, or even local markets encourages observational learning. “Children ask questions, make connections, and engage actively with their surroundings. This enhances critical thinking, creativity, and curiosity. Learning becomes experiential rather than theoretical, making it more impactful and long-lasting,” she said.
When children are exposed to unfamiliar environments, routines, and situations, children learn to cope with change. This helps build resilience and flexibility which are important life skills. Over time, this reduces anxiety around uncertainty and builds confidence in handling new experiences.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.