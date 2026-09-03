Actor Arjun Bijlani played cupid for Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani: Can friends really influence love?

Actor Arjun Bijlani recently revealed that he helped bring Miley Jab Hum Tum co-stars Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani closer during their early days. Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, when asked whether Mohit and Sanaya fell in love on the sets of the TV show, he shared, “Haan, maine hi karwaya tha (Yes, I brought them together).” He then explained, “Woh toh mana kar rahi thi usko. Maine bola, bahut acha ladka hai, aisa ladka milega nahi tujhe (She was refusing him. I told her that he is a nice guy and you won’t find anyone like him).”

Arjun further described the dynamic between the two at the time, saying, “Mohit toh usse bahut pyaar karta tha, dikhta hi tha aashiq hi hai, woh aaj bhi uska aashiq hi hai. Matlab woh jo bole, woh final hai (Mohit really loved her; you could see that he was her lover, he still is. Whatever she says is final). So, he really, really loves her, and so does Sanaya, no doubt about it. But Sanaya shuruwaat mein badi hi waisi thi (But Sanaya was very unsure initially). And now she loves him equally, because usko bhi pata hai ki Mohit bahut acha ladka hai (she also knows that Mohit is a great guy).”