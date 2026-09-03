Actor Arjun Bijlani played cupid for Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani: Can friends really influence love?

Actor Arjun Bijlani recently revealed that he helped bring Miley Jab Hum Tum co-stars Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani closer during their early days. Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, when asked whether Mohit and Sanaya fell in love on the sets of the TV show, he shared, “Haan, maine hi karwaya tha (Yes, I brought them together).” He then explained, “Woh toh mana kar rahi thi usko. Maine bola, bahut acha ladka hai, aisa ladka milega nahi tujhe (She was refusing him. I told her that he is a nice guy and you won’t find anyone like him).”
Arjun further described the dynamic between the two at the time, saying, “Mohit toh usse bahut pyaar karta tha, dikhta hi tha aashiq hi hai, woh aaj bhi uska aashiq hi hai. Matlab woh jo bole, woh final hai (Mohit really loved her; you could see that he was her lover, he still is. Whatever she says is final). So, he really, really loves her, and so does Sanaya, no doubt about it. But Sanaya shuruwaat mein badi hi waisi thi (But Sanaya was very unsure initially). And now she loves him equally, because usko bhi pata hai ki Mohit bahut acha ladka hai (she also knows that Mohit is a great guy).”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
He admitted that initially Sanaya did not pay attention to Mohit’s advances, adding, “Haan, shuruwaat mein, toh dheere dheere usko bhi realise ho gaya, haan yeh (Mohit) bahut hi pyaara hai (Yes, in the beginning, slowly he also realised that yes, this (Mohit) is really very sweet).” Arjun continued, “Beech mein unka thoda waisa ho raha tha ki woh shayad mana kar rahi hai; she didn’t understand, uska bhi, she also had a boyfriend. Toh woh waisa wala scene tha ki karein na karein, confused si thi, toh maine kaha usko ki bhai acha ladka hai (In between, it was kind of like she was maybe refusing; she didn’t understand, and she also had a boyfriend. So it was that kind of situation: should she go ahead or not? She was confused. So I told her that he’s a good guy).”
Psychologist Rasshi Gurnani tells indianexpress.com, “Friends often play a big role in shaping how people see relationships, especially in the early stages. From a psychological viewpoint, peer influence can work both ways. On one hand, encouragement from a trusted friend can help someone overcome hesitation caused by fear, self-doubt, or past experiences.”
In such cases, she adds that the friend acts as a positive “mirror,” helping the person see qualities in a potential partner they might otherwise overlook. But influence should never become pressure. When friends push too strongly, the person may agree out of compliance rather than genuine readiness, which can later create imbalance and regret.
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When one partner feels sure while the other is hesitant, the healthiest way forward is open, honest dialogue without deadlines or pressure. Psychologically, clarity comes from self-reflection and authentic communication, not from external voices.
“An unsure person needs space to explore whether their hesitation comes from lack of attraction, unresolved personal issues, or simply fear of commitment. The invested partner, meanwhile, benefits from practicing patience and setting boundaries, rather than trying to ‘convince.’ This approach protects both individuals’ autonomy and prevents resentment from building,” shares Gurnani.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.