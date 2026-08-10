Apple CEO Tim Cook shares personal rule for screen time: ‘I get a report every week’

Apple CEO Tim Cook once opened up about his personal screen-time habits in an exclusive interview with CBS News. Despite being the architect of Apple’s Screen Time feature, Cook admitted he was surprised by how much time he spent on his devices. After reviewing his own usage data, he found himself picking up his phone more often than he realised. This led him to adjust his habits, including reducing notifications and setting stricter boundaries around device use.

“I get a report every week. I found it to be pretty profound. And so, I’ve dialed back a bunch of notifications and sort of stopped myself from being too antsy about picking up the phone. We made the phone, not so that you can use it all the time; we made the phone to make your life better,” he told CBS News.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

For Cook, his simple rule is, “If I’m looking at the device more than I’m looking into someone’s eyes, I’m doing the wrong thing.”

Experts weigh in

Dr Vidya Nair Chaudhry, Senior Consultant – Ophthalmology and Refractive Surgery at Aakash Healthcare, New Delhi, told indianexpress.com that increased screen time can affect attention span, concentration and social interaction. She noted that some people may also experience symptoms associated with hyperactivity and attention difficulties. According to her, reduced outdoor activity due to prolonged screen use can further contribute to physical inactivity, fitness issues and lethargy, creating a compounding effect on overall well-being.

If continued unchecked, screen exposure could become a public health crisis. The need for awareness campaigns, government-led initiatives, and most importantly, support for parents is crucial now more than ever.

S Giriprasad, Psychologist, Aster Whitefield, Bangalore, explained that when we check our phone again and again, it breaks our focus. “It’s like every time we look at the phone, our brain stops the current work and then has to start again. So this switching makes the brain tired. Over the time, the brain gets used to short attention and quick breaks instead of focusing for a long time,” he told indianexpress.com.

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That’s why frequent phone checking slowly reduces our ability to concentrate on things.

Giriprasad clarified that it’s not only about how long we use the phone, but how often we interrupt ourselves. “Frequent interruptions affects our attention more than total screen time,” he said.

Focus on a single task for 20 to 50 minutes. (Source: Freepik) Focus on a single task for 20 to 50 minutes. (Source: Freepik)

How can you dial back on screen time?

According to Giriprasad, here are some easy strategies to help you reduce your screen time:

Turn off notifications: Reducing distractions like turning off unnecessary notifications and keep the phone away while you are walking or studying.

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Fix a specific time to check your phone: Dedicate fixed time to check your phone, for example once in every three, four hours or every six hours in order to replay important calls or notifications.

Do one task at a time: Focus on a single task for 20 to 50 minutes then take a short break and then again focus on the single task.

Train your brain: Try simple exercises like breathwork, mindfulness techniques, reading books, or pick up hobbies that improve attention span and don’t have anything to do with phones.

Get adequate rest: Prioritise proper sleep, as good rest always improves focus.

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Avoid using phone late at night: It disturbs sleep and reduces the attention span the next day.

‘Tim Cook’ has been trending on Google for the past one week.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.