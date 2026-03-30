‘God forbid something happens…’: As Anusha Dandekar opens up about being a Godmother to two children, expert explains their impact in a child’s life

Remember when model and VJ Anusha Dandekar sparked buzz about adopting a baby girl after sharing a heart-melting picture a few years ago? The internet was quick to assume she had become a mother. “I finally have a little girl I can call my own,” she wrote on Instagram, introducing her goddaughter, Sahara.
Now, in a recent interview with Filmygyan, Anusha is setting the record straight on what it actually means to be a godmother. “A Godmother’s role is basically, I mean, as harsh as this is going to sound, but it’s a role that if you promise to take on, God forbid something happens to them (the biological parents), you will step in as the child’s mother,” she shared. Anusha revealed she is the godmother of two children – Sahara and Noah – the kids of her best friends Zoha and Susan. “Susan and Rajiv, Rajiv is ex-roadies, you know, the bald twin. His child, Noah, who’s now 19, is my Godson. And Sahara is my Goddaughter. So actually, I’ve had a boy and a girl, and I didn’t need to do the hard work,” she added with a laugh.
Sonal Khangarot, licensed rehabilitation counsellor and psychotherapist, The Answer Room, says, “The emotional and psychological bond between a child and a godparent often holds a unique space, one that blends mentorship, spiritual guardianship, and emotional safety. While a biological parent or primary caregiver is responsible for discipline, boundaries, and daily caregiving (which can create friction or emotional complexity), a godparent typically represents a less burdened, more unconditionally accepting figure.”
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She adds that the word “god” in godmother or godparent symbolically reinforces an idealised role, offering unconditional love, judgement-free guidance, and a sanctuary of support. Unlike extended family which may be more hierarchical or culturally bound to specific roles, godparents are often chosen intentionally, creating a sacred bond of trust, emotional availability, and long-term commitment.
“This relationship can become a safe haven, especially during adolescent or identity-forming years, where the child may not feel fully understood by their parents,” notes the expert.
According to Khangarot, children “thrive on emotional security and consistency,” so when a godparent provides nurturing support without blurring the lines of primary caregiving, it can enhance a child’s sense of being loved and protected. “However, if the emotional or verbal overlap with the biological parent is too strong, it may create confusion around attachment and authority, especially in younger children,” she states.
The key lies in intention and clarity — open conversations with both the child and the parents help define the godparent’s role as an additional emotional anchor, not a replacement.
Adults in godparent roles can support a child’s development by offering consistent love, emotional presence, and mentorship—without mimicking or replacing the role of parents. “Clear communication with the parents about boundaries, expectations, and involvement is key. The godparent should be a safe, non-judgemental space for the child, complementing, not competing with, the parental bond. Encouraging the child’s individuality, listening actively, and being emotionally available ensures a nurturing presence,” concludes Khangarot.