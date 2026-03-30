‘God forbid something happens…’: As Anusha Dandekar opens up about being a Godmother to two children, expert explains their impact in a child’s life

Remember when model and VJ Anusha Dandekar sparked buzz about adopting a baby girl after sharing a heart-melting picture a few years ago? The internet was quick to assume she had become a mother. “I finally have a little girl I can call my own,” she wrote on Instagram, introducing her goddaughter, Sahara.

Now, in a recent interview with Filmygyan, Anusha is setting the record straight on what it actually means to be a godmother. “A Godmother’s role is basically, I mean, as harsh as this is going to sound, but it’s a role that if you promise to take on, God forbid something happens to them (the biological parents), you will step in as the child’s mother,” she shared. Anusha revealed she is the godmother of two children – Sahara and Noah – the kids of her best friends Zoha and Susan. “Susan and Rajiv, Rajiv is ex-roadies, you know, the bald twin. His child, Noah, who’s now 19, is my Godson. And Sahara is my Goddaughter. So actually, I’ve had a boy and a girl, and I didn’t need to do the hard work,” she added with a laugh.