‘Can’t believe I’m saying this out loud’: Anne Hathaway recalls quitting a ‘disgusting’ habit

Anne Hathaway was once a heavy smoker, which started during the filming of Rachel Getting Married (2008), but seven years later, during a 2015 New York Times Magazine interview, she admitted to having quit the “disgusting” habit. Speaking with television host David Letterman, the Odyssey actor revealed that besides giving up smoking, she also made other wellness choices like changing her diet and later becoming sober.
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“I can’t believe I’m saying this out loud to everyone, but I quit smoking. I was a secret smoker. I started when I was 7. On this film, I started smoking very heavily, and then I quit for a while. Then a stressful summer…and I started smoking again. But I just quit, and I feel really good. When I was quitting smoking, I decided it was a good time to make some changes. So, I gave up drinking and meat and fish as well,” she shared during the interview.
Dr Sai Reddy, Consultant Pulmonologist at Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad points out that harmful chemicals in cigarettes, including tar, nicotine, and over 7000 carcinogens, take a heavy toll on your body over time.
“There’s an increased risk of various cancers, predominantly lung cancer but also mouth, throat, oesophagus, pancreas, and bladder cancers. The cardiovascular system also suffers, with a heightened risk of coronary artery disease, hypertension, and stroke,” he tells indianexpress.com.
Nicotine addiction involves the brain’s reward pathways, conditioned responses and emotional triggers. But Dr Minakshi Manchanda, Associate Director–Psychiatry, Asian Hospital highlights that cigarette dependence is not only chemical but also psychological. “Many smokers associate cigarettes with tea breaks, stress relief or social bonding.”
According to her, psychological readiness can influence perception of discomfort when it comes to quitting smoking. “When someone is highly motivated and has already reframed their relationship with smoking, the discomfort may feel more manageable.”
While the term rewire sounds dramatic, Dr Manchanda says behavioural interventions can influence deeply ingrained habits.
“Smartphone apps may not instantly change brain wiring, but they can create structured environments that encourage new patterns of thinking and behaviour. Essentially, they work by using cognitive restructuring and awareness exercises that help weaken these associations. Even after years of smoking, behavioural change is possible,” she elaborated.
“Nicotine withdrawal is real, but its severity differs from person to person. Some individuals experience only mild symptoms, especially if they are mentally prepared and strongly motivated,” says Dr Manchanda.
According to her, addressing the psychological component of addiction is more important than anything else. But she clarifies that evidence supports a combined approach. “Research shows that the highest success rates are seen when nicotine replacement therapy is combined with behavioural interventions. What works best depends on the individual.”
It is also fascinating to note that once the brain gets rewired, being around smokers don’t really trigger anymore. Dr Manchanda explains that cravings are closely linked to learned triggers. “If the mind stops associating smoking with pleasure, relief or identity, those triggers can weaken significantly,” she says.
And in that case, a strong mindset shift plays a key role. “When an individual develops new coping strategies and genuinely changes their internal narrative about smoking, social cues may lose their power.” That said, she also mentions that it’s not a one and done thing. “In some cases, brief thoughts may still arise. The difference is that they no longer feel compelling,” Dr Manchanda concludes.