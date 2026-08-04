‘Can’t believe I’m saying this out loud’: Anne Hathaway recalls quitting a ‘disgusting’ habit

Anne Hathaway was once a heavy smoker, which started during the filming of Rachel Getting Married (2008), but seven years later, during a 2015 New York Times Magazine interview, she admitted to having quit the “disgusting” habit. Speaking with television host David Letterman, the Odyssey actor revealed that besides giving up smoking, she also made other wellness choices like changing her diet and later becoming sober.

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“I can’t believe I’m saying this out loud to everyone, but I quit smoking. I was a secret smoker. I started when I was 7. On this film, I started smoking very heavily, and then I quit for a while. Then a stressful summer…and I started smoking again. But I just quit, and I feel really good. When I was quitting smoking, I decided it was a good time to make some changes. So, I gave up drinking and meat and fish as well,” she shared during the interview.