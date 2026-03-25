Ananya Panday recalls navigating public scrutiny since age 18: ‘I’ve grown up with the people’

Ananya Panday comes from a Bollywood family. Growing up, the Gehraiyaan actor was no stranger to the glittery world of the tinsel town. When other kids were attending coaching classes, Panday was getting familiar with paparazzi, media headlines, advertising campaigns, and film shoots. However, growing up in public scrutiny came with its own set of challenges, which the actor opened up about during her recent conversation.
“I was 18. I was still a teenager when I started working and got my first film, and I started giving interviews and all that. So, I feel like I’ve kind of grown up in front of people. I’ve grown up with the people; they have seen my journey. It was conscious, but it was also a natural thing, like how any normal girl would change from 18 to 27. I’ve also had that growing up, but just in front of the public eye,” she told Variety India.
Panday added, “I’ve become a lot more aware of what I’m putting out of myself. I’ve always been and always am an open book. Now I know where to say what, which I didn’t have before. I wouldn’t say I’m filtered, but a little more conscious.”
Counselling psychologist Athul Raj believes that privacy today is less about disappearing from public view and more about being intentional in what you choose to share. “Just like Ananya Panday said, it starts with deciding which parts of your life are non negotiably yours, such as relationships, family moments, or personal routines, and holding that line even when it feels tempting to share.”
During adolescence, when identity and self-worth are still forming, a young person’s confidence is fragile. Experience public scrutiny and harsh judgment in the form of scathing criticism can lead to chronic low self-esteem, anxiety, disordered eating, and difficulty asserting oneself in relationships or professional spaces.
“Adolescents start shrinking their presence in the world, believing they’re ‘not enough,’ unless actively supported to rebuild their self-image and safely reconnect with their sense of self and visibility,” he said.
Counselling psychologist Srishti Vatsa added that comparison, in general, can lead to feelings of unhappiness and dissatisfaction. The constant showcasing of lives on social media is often driven by a need for validation. Social media makes it easy to see what others are doing, and fuels comparison with “selective sharing”.
“The reel v/s reality is the most common, where people share only the best portions of their lives, which are far from day-to-day reality. The widespread use of filters and editing tools further increases the gap between reality and what is portrayed, making others’ lives appear more glamorous or perfect,” explained Vatsa.
Raj suggested limiting real-time updates, turning off location tags, and viewing social media as a curated window rather than a full diary. “A useful habit is to share only after the moment has passed, so it remains yours before it belongs to the internet. Even small pauses before posting help you check if sharing aligns with your values,” he shared, adding that when privacy is treated as a consistent habit, you remain in control of your own story.