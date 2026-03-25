Ananya Panday recalls navigating public scrutiny since age 18: ‘I’ve grown up with the people’

Ananya Panday comes from a Bollywood family. Growing up, the Gehraiyaan actor was no stranger to the glittery world of the tinsel town. When other kids were attending coaching classes, Panday was getting familiar with paparazzi, media headlines, advertising campaigns, and film shoots. However, growing up in public scrutiny came with its own set of challenges, which the actor opened up about during her recent conversation.

“I was 18. I was still a teenager when I started working and got my first film, and I started giving interviews and all that. So, I feel like I’ve kind of grown up in front of people. I’ve grown up with the people; they have seen my journey. It was conscious, but it was also a natural thing, like how any normal girl would change from 18 to 27. I’ve also had that growing up, but just in front of the public eye,” she told Variety India.