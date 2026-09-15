‘Sometimes we think our parents won’t understand’: Ananya Panday on relationship with Chunky and Bhavana Pandey

In an interview with content creator Prajakta Koli for Brut India, actor Ananya Panday opened up about her close relationship with her parents, Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey, saying she feels “excited to go home” after spending time away.

Reflecting on this bond, she also mentioned, “My parents are my best friends. Even when I go out, I’m excited to go home and tell my parents what has happened. She then talks about a common feeling many young adults experience: “Sometimes we think our parents won’t understand… and that’s why we get scared. But they are our parents at the end of the day… and they are the only two people on earth who are not going to judge you.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

As young adults carve out their paths, it can be easy to feel distant from family members. However, fostering a strong bond with parents while embracing independence is crucial for emotional support and stability. But how can one find this balance effectively? And what steps can be taken to nurture a meaningful relationship with family as responsibilities and personal goals evolve?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brut India (@brut.india)

Building strong connections

“Balancing independence and maintaining close family bonds requires intentional efforts from both sides,” says Sonal Khangarot, licensed rehabilitation counsellor and psychotherapist at The Answer Room. She emphasises the importance of keeping parents involved in meaningful life updates, whether career changes, new hobbies, or small milestones. “Regular check-ins, whether it be a weekly family video call or a shared small trip, can help bring back past cherished memories and help formulate new ones,” she adds.

Creating new traditions

Family traditions can play a crucial role in maintaining connections. “Maintaining family traditions or establishing new ones, even if modified to fit the family schedule, can be meaningful,” shares Khangarot.



Family traditions can play a crucial role in maintaining connections. (Source: Freepik) Family traditions can play a crucial role in maintaining connections. (Source: Freepik)

Breaking the communication barrier

Regarding the common feeling that “parents won’t understand,” Khangarot suggests starting small. “Cultivating genuine interest in each other’s perspective can lay the groundwork for mutual understanding,” she explains. She recommends establishing ground rules, such as listening first or avoiding immediate advice, to create a neutral ground for both parties.

The emotional anchor

Close family ties provide significant emotional benefits. “Emotional security provided by close family ties can be a grounding experience for young adults, acting as an anchor of strength when navigating adult life challenges,” says Khangarot. She adds that these connections help individuals understand their roots and find purpose in their personal growth.

Story continues below this ad

Setting healthy boundaries

In South Asian settings, boundary-setting might seem challenging but is achievable. “Setting boundaries doesn’t mean pushing loved ones away but carving out time and mental space to grow individually,” Khangarot explains. She suggests clear communication, such as ‘I would love to come for dinner, but tomorrow is an important day for me at work, and I need to prepare for the same.’

She notes that this approach helps maintain independence without compromising family relationships, creating a healthy balance between personal growth and family bonds.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.