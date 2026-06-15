‘Quite healthy sometimes…’: Ananya Panday on handling long-term relationships

Relationships often require a delicate balance between closeness and personal space. Actor Ananya Panday recently shared her thoughts on handling long-term relationships, emphasising the benefits of maintaining some distance.

In an interview with Filmfare, she said, “I actually think it is quite healthy sometimes to have some space. I think 45 days not meeting someone is good enough. I don’t think it is too bad. Two months is okay. Actually, distance does make the heart grow fonder,” she said.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

The Call Me Bae actor also reflected on how she has changed as a partner, “Over time, I have become more comfortable in who I am and that has directly impacted my relationships. I had this thing of becoming who my partner is. Whatever their interests were, I would start liking those. If they wanted to do something I would kind of not do what I wanted to do and go with them. I would spend less time with my friends. I would make a lot of changes in my own life even without them asking. I felt like it was something I had to do. In the past, I based a lot of my personality a lot on who I was dating, and now I am comfortable in who I am. I am better in finding a sweet spot between two people who can be happy.”