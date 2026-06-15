‘Quite healthy sometimes…’: Ananya Panday on handling long-term relationships

Relationships often require a delicate balance between closeness and personal space. Actor Ananya Panday recently shared her thoughts on handling long-term relationships, emphasising the benefits of maintaining some distance.
In an interview with Filmfare, she said, “I actually think it is quite healthy sometimes to have some space. I think 45 days not meeting someone is good enough. I don’t think it is too bad. Two months is okay. Actually, distance does make the heart grow fonder,” she said.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
The Call Me Bae actor also reflected on how she has changed as a partner, “Over time, I have become more comfortable in who I am and that has directly impacted my relationships. I had this thing of becoming who my partner is. Whatever their interests were, I would start liking those. If they wanted to do something I would kind of not do what I wanted to do and go with them. I would spend less time with my friends. I would make a lot of changes in my own life even without them asking. I felt like it was something I had to do. In the past, I based a lot of my personality a lot on who I was dating, and now I am comfortable in who I am. I am better in finding a sweet spot between two people who can be happy.”
While some believe that distance fosters appreciation and strengthens bonds, others worry it might lead to emotional detachment or misunderstandings.
Psychologist Anjali Gursahaney tells indianexpress.com, “Long-distance relationships can have positive impacts on partners by fostering independence and self-growth. Physical distance allows individuals to focus on personal goals, hobbies, and self-improvement, contributing to a more well-rounded relationship. Time apart also builds anticipation and appreciation for reunions, often heightening emotional connection. Additionally, long-distance relationships require intentional communication, which can strengthen emotional intimacy and prevent overdependency, promoting a balanced partnership.”
However, she notes, these relationships also come with potential challenges. Prolonged absence may lead to emotional disconnect, especially if communication becomes inconsistent. Digital interactions, while convenient, can sometimes result in miscommunication or misunderstandings. Over time, the lack of shared experiences may cause partners to drift apart, weakening the bond if not addressed proactively.
According to Gursahaney, couples can try the following strategies:
Schedule Regular Check-Ins: Consistent calls or video chats help maintain connection and routine.
Share Experiences: Watching the same movie, reading a book together, or playing online games can create shared memories.
Be Transparent: Openly communicate feelings, challenges, and concerns to avoid misunderstandings.
Plan Visits: When possible, schedule time to meet, giving both partners something to look forward to.
Surprise Gestures: Sending thoughtful gifts or letters can convey affection across distances.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.