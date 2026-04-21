Ananya Birla believes embodying both masculine and feminine energy is the key to success

Businesswoman Ananya Birla, speaking at the I.I.M.U.N. Role Model Series, recently shared her perspective on gender equality — stating that she does not believe women are superior to men. “I don’t think women are better than men. Men are amazing. I think we all have feminine and masculine energy. I don’t think it’s about the gender, per se. Sometimes, I’m more in touch with my masculine energy, sometimes with my feminine energy. And I love both,” she addressed the audience.

According to the founder of Birla Studios, it’s really about finding that balance. “I think men without women wouldn’t work. You need both men and women to have a prosperous, happy environment because both bring different things to the table,” added Birla.

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Consulting psychologist and relationship expert Priya Parulekar explained that feminine energy is more about openness, receptivity, emotional expression, intuition, and the ability to surrender or relax around someone safe. Masculine energy, on the other hand, is all about protection, decisiveness, structure, problem-solving, and providing safety — physically, emotionally, or materially.

Tendulkar further added depth to this discussion by emphasising on the importance of unconditional self-acceptance. This idea encourages individuals to value themselves as they are, free from conditions or qualifications often imposed by societal expectations.

“For women in particular, this means recognising that self-worth need not be anchored in beauty standards or external validation. Priyamvada encouraged viewing oneself as the “primary consumer” of one’s life, asking questions like, “What would I like to do? What are my aesthetics? What makes me happy?”

Women today are more self-aware, financially independent, and socially supported than previous generations. They have greater exposure to therapy, wellness culture, and language that helps them detect imbalance early. And it’s no surprise that patriarchy harms men as much as women, limiting their capacity for vulnerability, conflict resolution, and deeper connection.

Tendulkar said that building relationships grounded in acceptance rather than mere approval can further support a sense of intrinsic value. “When we seek only the approval of others, especially when this approval aligns narrowly with appearance or achievements, we risk feeling reduced to mere objects of consumption rather than individuals with agency,” she said, further encouraging cultivating an inner circle that values us unconditionally, allowing us to feel appreciated for what we achieve and who we genuinely are.

“Recognising oneself as the primary consumer of life’s experiences allows a more fulfilling connection to one’s identity, generally that transcends stereotypes and celebrates individuality,” elaborated the psychologist. For women, this journey toward self-acceptance is a pathway to experiencing life fully, not as products for external consumption, but as individuals embracing authenticity.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.