Akshay Kumar recalls late father watching his films 18-20 times: ‘He would take people along’

Actor Akshay Kumar recently shared a heartfelt memory of his late father, revealing how deeply invested he was in his son’s film career and how proudly he celebrated every release.

Speaking while hosting Wheel of Fortune, the actor recalled, “Mere father, jab tak woh zinda the—unki death 2000 mein huyi thi—tab tak mere jo bhi films release hoti thi, woh logon ko pakad pakad kar le jaate the aur meri film unhe dikhate the. Har film unhone mere 18 se 20 baar dekhi hogi.”

(My father, as long as he was alive—he passed away in 2000—used to take people along, almost insistently, to watch my films whenever they were released. He must have watched each of my films around 18 to 20 times.)