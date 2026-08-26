Akshay Kumar recalls late father watching his films 18-20 times: ‘He would take people along’

Actor Akshay Kumar recently shared a heartfelt memory of his late father, revealing how deeply invested he was in his son’s film career and how proudly he celebrated every release.
Speaking while hosting Wheel of Fortune, the actor recalled, “Mere father, jab tak woh zinda the—unki death 2000 mein huyi thi—tab tak mere jo bhi films release hoti thi, woh logon ko pakad pakad kar le jaate the aur meri film unhe dikhate the. Har film unhone mere 18 se 20 baar dekhi hogi.”
(My father, as long as he was alive—he passed away in 2000—used to take people along, almost insistently, to watch my films whenever they were released. He must have watched each of my films around 18 to 20 times.)
The candid anecdote struck a chord with many, offering a glimpse into the emotional bond the actor shared with his father and the unwavering support behind his journey in the film industry.
In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Dr Anil Kumar, Consultant-Psychiatry, Paras Health, Gurugram, explains that such behaviour reflects a parenting style marked by deep emotional investment and pride.
“This behaviour reflects a parenting style rooted in strong emotional investment and pride in the child’s achievements. When a parent actively encourages others to watch their child’s work, it often indicates deep admiration and identification with the child’s success,” he explained.
From a psychological lens, it suggests that the parent experiences a strong sense of connection and joy through the child’s accomplishments. While the idea of “forcibly” taking people to watch films may sound humorous, it largely represents enthusiasm and a desire to celebrate the child publicly.
Dr Kumar further noted that repeatedly watching a child’s work—sometimes dozens of times—is a powerful expression of parental pride.
“Watching a child’s work repeatedly is often a powerful expression of parental pride and emotional attachment. It suggests admiration, emotional connection, and even nostalgia, as each viewing may remind the parent of the child’s journey and growth,” he said.
Such gestures highlight unconditional support, where a parent derives genuine happiness and fulfilment from their child’s success—something that resonates across families, regardless of profession.
Through this touching recollection, Akshay Kumar not only paid tribute to his father but also shed light on a universal emotion: the quiet, enduring pride that parents carry for their children.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.