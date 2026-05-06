‘Aap dono dost ho ya aap uske…’: Arshad Warsi reflects on one-sided friendships; psychiatrist weighs in

"Bahut zameen aasman ka farak hai": Arshad Warsi on the difference between being friends with someone, and being their friend

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiMay 6, 2026 12:41 PM IST
Arshad WarsiWarsi recalls bad experience while shooting Hulchul (Image: Instagram/Arshad Warsi)
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Arshad Warsi once opened up about a difficult professional experience that changed how he views friendships—especially the difference between mutual bonds and one-sided connections.

Speaking to Saurabh Dwivedi on The Lallantop, the actor recalled his time working on the film Hulchul. “Hulchul was a bad experience. Us film mein mujhe pata chala ki ek term hota hai na ki aap dono dost ho ya aap uske dost ho. Yeh term mujhe us film mein samajh mein aa gaya. Bahut farak hai usmein,” he said (I realised there’s a difference between ‘you both are friends’ and ‘you are just their friend’).

He added, “Ki is film mein aap dono dost ho ya is film mein yeh aapka dost hai. Bahut zameen aasman ka farak hai. That I realised. I read it from the set aur mujhe aisa dhakka laga, but commitment thi toh maine khatam kar di picture,” (there is a huge difference between the two, and I understood that on set—it was a shock, but I completed the film because of my commitment).

Warsi also shared lighter but telling details about the experience: “Aadhi se zyada picture mein maine apne kapde pehne, because woh shirt samajh mein nahi aata nighty hai ya shirt,” (I wore my own clothes in more than half the film because I couldn’t even understand the costume).

When friendship feels one-sided

Experts say this distinction that Warsi talks about is something many people experience. Dr Abhinit Kumar, Senior Consultant – Psychiatry, ShardaCare–Healthcity, explains, “Friendship is ideally based on mutual respect, trust, and emotional support. However, sometimes people realise that what they believed was a close bond may not be equally valued by the other person.”

“The difference between ‘you both are friends’ and ‘you are just their friend’ highlights a one-sided emotional investment. Such realisations often come during stressful situations, like work assignments, where true behavior becomes visible,” he says.

Also Read | ‘I quit smoking with an app’: Arshad Warsi explains how his subconscious mind was ‘rewired’ to give up cigarettes after 35 years

This realisation can be emotionally unsettling. “When someone you trust treats you poorly, it can feel like a betrayal. It may lead to confusion, hurt, and self-doubt,” the psychiatrist Kumar adds, noting that people often begin to question whether the relationship was ever genuine.

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At the same time, such experiences can be important learning moments. “They help individuals understand the difference between genuine and superficial relationships. It encourages setting clearer emotional boundaries and valuing self-respect,” he explains.

Warsi’s reflection captures a truth many come to realise over time—not every friendship is equal, and sometimes, it takes a difficult experience to see the difference clearly.

 

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