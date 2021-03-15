UPSC Prelims 2021 is on 27th June: Time to revise and attempt All India Prelims Mock tests

So, finally UPSC notification has been declared on 04 March 2021! Last date to fill up Application Form is 24 March. As announced by UPSC, there are approx. 712 vacancies this year.

UPSC Prelims exam is going to be conducted on 27th June 2021. That leaves you with roughly three months to:

Revise the prelims syllabus – multiple times, and

fine tune your test taking skills by attempting as many mocks as possible.

Revision does not mean going through the entire Prelims syllabus, word-para-verse once again. But it literally means to see again, to refine, to reorganise. The more you revise, more depth you will get in your preparations. This essence of revision is to be kept in mind.

One of the best tool to do revision is through Prelims Test Series. Attempting prelims mock tests will not only help you in self-assessment but will also strengthen your preparations. A good prelims test series can be a very potent tool that can make all the difference in final shaping up of preparations.

But, how should an aspirant short list a prelims test series that helps in effective prelims revision? A good Prelims Test Series should have following attributes: –

Should enable complete revision of NCERT books as well as standard reference books recommended for preparation of UPSC Civil Services exam.

Should be closely aligned with UPSC Exam pattern

Should cover both static syllabus as well as important current affairs

Should enable students to identify knowledge gaps and strengthen their weak areas

One of the best Prelims Test Series available for UPSC aspirants is that of Rau’s IAS Study Circle which is the leading institute in the country with domain experience of seven decades. Rau’s IAS Prelims Test Series is unequivocally the best and has proven record in the past.

In CSE Prelims of year 2019, there were fifty-four (54) questions and in Prelims 2020 there were fifty-five (55) questions which could be easily answered from Rau’s Prelims Test Series and Current Affairs resources alone.

For UPSC Current Affairs, Rau’s IAS releases free daily and weekly current affairs analysis videos and monthly current affairs magazine called the Focus, on its learning portal https://elearn.rauias.com.

For UPSC Prelims, Rau’s IAS conducts Prelims Test Series and offers Quality Improvement Program (QIP Prelims) classes complimented by its study material called Prelims Compass.

Rau’s IAS Prelims Test Series & QIP course offers comprehensive revision for UPSC Prelims through:

QIP classes – 60 hours of targeted revision classes that cover both static portion and current affairs important for upcoming Prelims. The format of QIP classes is revision followed by practice. QIP classes are extremely useful to do focused revision of important themes.

– that cover both static portion and current affairs important for upcoming Prelims. The format of QIP classes is revision followed by practice. QIP classes are extremely useful to do focused revision of important themes. Prelims Compass compilations – A set of 8 subject wise compilations which are essentially study material of QIP classes.

– A set of which are essentially study material of QIP classes. Prelims Mock Tests – 55 tests Topic Tests – 23 Thematic Tests – 5 Full Length Tests – 14 Monthly Current Affairs Tests – 13



All India Free GS Prelims Mock Test – Pre Pareekshan 2021

Since Prelims 2021 is near, it is also high time that serious IAS aspirants start competing and benchmarking their performance vis. a vis. the real competition at the ALL India Level.

Rau’s IAS Study Circle conducts Pre-Pareekshan tests, All India GS Prelims Mock Tests, free for all UPSC aspirants.

Aspirants can not only take these tests free of cost, but the top rankers in these tests can also avail scholarship for Rau’s IAS Prelims Test Series & QIP and Mains Test Series & QIP courses.

Rau’s Pre-Pareekshan tests give all serious IAS aspirants nationwide, a common platform to compete with each other and learn about their strengths and weaknesses.

The first Pre Pareekshan 2021 test, will be available for attempt across three days; from 19 Mar to 21 March, 2021.

Result will be announced on 22nd March.

The test will be conducted ONLINE on Rau’s IAS leaning portal – https://elearn.rauias.com

All those who are already members of Rau’s IAS elearn need not register again. But, if you are not a member, you need to REGISTER.

Registration is simple and free.

is simple and free. Register yourself and get ready to test yourself on the same parameters on which UPSC is going to test you on 27th June 2021.

General tips for an effective and efficient revision for UPSC Prelims exam

Revise static portions thoroughly. Focus on the current affairs of last twelve months. Take as many tests as possible. By repeatedly testing yourself, you grow accustomed to quirks in the design of the exam. Knowing the format inside out not only helps you become more comfortable with the process, it also helps you better prepare your own personal study strategies. In an extremely competitive exam where your entire focus is on answering, it’s easy to lose track of time. The last thing you want, is to realize the exam is almost over when you’re only halfway through. Taking multiple practice tests can give you a better feel for how long you should be devoting to each question. There’s a lot of things out of your control on the day of the actual test and timing shouldn’t be one of them. Learn from all the prelims mock tests you attempt during your preparations. You’ll notice that many actual UPSC Prelims questions can be answered directly or indirectly from tests and detailed explanations to the questions in those tests. Do not miss them. Usually, the tendency of a student is to read explanation of only those questions which have gone wrong or were not attempted. It is strongly recommended that the explanation given for all the questions in the Prelims Mock Tess should be read, as these notes give you additional information and you would realise that many more questions can be framed from the details given in the explanations. One of the strategies which is very effective in correctly answering multiple choice questions is the upsc prelims exam is the Method of Elimination. Sharpen your elimination skills. Do not leave any question just because you have not studied it. Read the options. Use your common sense.

Learn More about Rau’s IAS Pre-Pareekshan tests

Register Now for Rau’s IAS Pre-Pareekshan Tests

Enrol Now in Rau’s IAS Prelims Test Series & QIP 2021 – Comprehensive revision program